Weddin Whispers: Get ready for festive season

MARKET DAY: Congratulations to the Grenfell Girl Guides who hosted an outstanding Market Day on Sunday November 26. The organisers said, "A HUGE thank you to all the stalls holders who joined us for our market day today! The weather might have started a bit iffy, but the sky soon cleared and we had a great day. Thank you to those who came and browsed and bought new treasures! Thank you also to the Grenfell Lions Club, Unwind Coffee Van and Povey's Pizza van who made sure no one went hungry or thirsty."