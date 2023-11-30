Weddin Whispers: Get ready for festive season

GRENFELL CADETS: On Saturday November 25, the Cadets hosted the Ceremonial Parade where the 200 Australia Army Cadet Units (ACU) from Grenfell, Cowra, Young and Boorowa were in attendance together with the Holsworthy Australian Army Cadet Band and the Australian Army Cadet Staff.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Although the weather was threatening early morning, the day went without a drop raining on their parade.
The Parade was in front of their Reviewing Officer, Major (AAC) Simon Manwaring, Commander of the Australian Army Cadets 24 Battalion, and special guest W01 Evan Hookway, the Battalion Cadet, Regimental Sergeant Major of the 24 Battalion.
Families and friends from all towns gathered at Lawson Park to witness this wonderful event.
A full report with photos will be appear in the Grenfell Record next week.
ST MALACHY'S GOOLOOGONG: The final Masses for St Malachy's will be celebrated this Sunday December 03 at 2.30pm to bid a proper farewell to this cherished sanctuary, and to honour the history and memories it holds. The service will be conducted by Bishop Michael McKenna and will be followed by afternoon tea.
Anyone who has had a connection with this church is most warmly invited to attend. For those wishing to attend the Mass, please RSVP for catering purposes to Kate Thompson on 0488 448 347 or 63 448347
MARKET DAY: Congratulations to the Grenfell Girl Guides who hosted an outstanding Market Day on Sunday November 26. The organisers said, "A HUGE thank you to all the stalls holders who joined us for our market day today! The weather might have started a bit iffy, but the sky soon cleared and we had a great day. Thank you to those who came and browsed and bought new treasures! Thank you also to the Grenfell Lions Club, Unwind Coffee Van and Povey's Pizza van who made sure no one went hungry or thirsty."
AUSTRALIA DAY: The Weddin Shire Australia Day nominations are now open and will close December 15: Nominations are now open for - Citizen of the Year- Senior Citizen of the Year- Community Event or Organisation of the Year- Youth Awards
There will be an Australia Day Eve civic reception for nominees and council committees. Forms available online via: https://www.weddin.nsw.gov.au/.../2024-australia-day or pop into the Council or the Tourist Informaion Centre . where they will print on off for you.
GRENFELL CRICKET CLUB NEWS: The Grenfell Blues hosted the Bribbaree Rams in round 7 of the competition at top Lawson Oval on Saturday afternoon.
The Blues came home just in front with 6/146 (28.2) over the Rams 10/140 (39.2)
Brenton Hotham toped scored for Grenfell with 47 runs off 51 balls, scoring 6 fours and 2 sixes, closely followed by Riley Edwards (not out) on 28,
For the Rams, Daniel Woods (not out) scored 50 with a strike rate of 69.44.
CHRISTMAS CARNIVAL: The Grenfell Lions Club/Community Annual Christmas Carnival will be held on the last day of the school term December 15 in Vaughn Park
The Hospital Auxiliary will conduct their raffle, (this year it will be for local shopping vouchers), St Joseph's School P & F will run a BBQ and have cold drinks for sale, The Lions will operate their jumping castles and chocolate wheel where hams/turkeys and Christmas Cakes or Puddings will be up for grabs. That Jolly old man in red - Santa Clause will make an appearance around 7.45pm. Tickets to visit Santa will be only $2 which includes sweets and a drink.
Thank you to Julie Gilmore and Tony Haley who have offered their services to entertain the carnival goers during the proceedings.
Anyone wishing to run a stall, please phone 0403480729 to book a spot.
CAROLS IN THE PARK: The Combined Churches of Grenfell will host the annual Carols in the Park on Sunday afternoon/evening. December 17 commencing with a sausage sizzle at 5pm. St Joseph's P & F will have cold drinks and run the sausage sizzle from 5pm prior to the Carols at 6pm. Please bring a chair or rug and mosquito repellent and enjoy a great evening.
AQUA EXERCISES: Classes commenced at Grenfell Aquatic Centre on Nov 14. Registrations are Tuesday @ 10.30am Classes 11am (Weather permitting). All fitness levels welcome. Bring hat, water sunscreen and towel. Classes are free - pool entry applies. More info Grenfell Community Health 63491750
LIONS MINI LOTTO: Nov 23 numbers were drawn electronically in this order 10, 2, 16, 9, 4 & 18 at the Albion Hotel. There were two five number winners who will receive $106 each and no Jackpot winners. The draw will take place at the Royal Hotel. Jackpot now $8480 and five number jackpot is $42. The Lions Club conducts Friday Night meat raffles at the Albion Hotel. Tickets are on sale from 5.45pm
The club also collects 'return & earn' cans and bottles as well as unwanted reading/eyeglasses. Through your generosity The Grenfell Club assists local and Lions Charities.
If you have any of these items, you wish us to collect please call 0403480729.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.