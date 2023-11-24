Hub of hope in Grenfell

In a heartfelt gesture of community dedication, The Salvation Army opened the 'Grenfell Community of Hope,' this week marking a significant milestone in their long-standing commitment to supporting regional, rural, and remote communities.
'Grenfell Community of Hope' aims to serve as a multifaceted centre, offering an array of essential services tailored to aid the Grenfell community.
This initiative, spearheaded by Lt Jodie McInnes, resonates with the Salvation Army's 127-year history of standing by those facing hardship, embodying their mantra to transform lives, one person at a time.
One of the primary goals is to foster a sense of togetherness among residents while providing them with much-needed support.
Anticipating the year 2024, The Salvation Army plans to extend its reach by welcoming new rural chaplains across the region.
The plans for the new year further solidifying their presence and commitment to assisting those in need in the Weddin Shire.
Lt McInnes, a soldier within The Salvation Army, expressed profound sentiments regarding the grand opening, stating, "this is only the beginning".
"Wherever there is struggle, we will live, love, and fight to transform lives, one person at a time," Lt McInnes said.
Miriam Hardy, a caseworker from Doorways, echoed Lt McInnes' sentiments, stressing the importance of being present for those facing overwhelming challenges.
"When you've got a lot of stuff going on, sometimes it's nice to have someone there beside you, helping you," Ms Hardy said.
The 'Grenfell Community of Hope' will also host Miriam Hardy for monthly face-to-face catch-ups and over-the-phone consultations, offering vital support to individuals seeking assistance.
Through the Doorways Casework Community support, locals can access practical programs designed to aid those enduring hardships.
Noreen Vu, the General Manager of the Weddin Council, extended her congratulations to The Salvation Army.
She also personally commended Lt McInnes for her exceptional initiative in spearheading this project.
"Her idea for this project was and is amazing," Ms Vu said.
