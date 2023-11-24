Waste site clean up continues

Weddin Shire Council heard from the Director Environmental Services Luke Sheehan about the status of the Quandialla and Caragabal Waste Facilities at their ordinary monthly meeting on Thursday, November 16.
Mr Sheehan said, as previously advised, Council had closed both waste facilities to the public due to asbestos concerns.
"Council has received the report from the occupational hygienist regarding Quandialla which confirmed there was both bonded and fryable asbestos on the site," Mr Sheehan said.
Since writing that report, Mr Sheehan said Council has received the report regarding the Caragabal Waste Facility which is a little bit better, but identified bonded asbestos on the site.
Mr Sheehan said the initial report for both sites involves engaging an asbestos contractor to pick up and remove as much visible asbestos from both sites as possible.
For the Quandialla site, Mr Sheehan said they will also be aiming to decontaminate the scrap steel there and then Council will be revisiting both sites about the next steps for the clean-up.
Following this, Mr Sheehan said Council will then assess the next sites in the clean-up.
In the background, Mr Sheehan said Council have engaged Impact Environmental, a waste consultant to do the necessary closure reports for Grenfell, Caragabal and Quandialla waste facilities as requested by the EPA.
These closure reports do not mean the facilities will be closed, Mr Sheehan stressed, but just indicates how Council intend to manage and rehabilitate the sites when they reach their end of life.
Mr Sheehan said they contacted the EPA to request an extension of time for the reports which was granted and to give them an update of the action taken so far.
Council has also been successful with a grant application to the EPA under the litter prevention grant, Mr Sheehan said.
This grant application was submitted prior to the current situation became known.
Mr Sheehan said the grant application will cover some of the concerns the EPA has including fencing and cameras.
Mr Sheehan said the EPA has indicated there might be further funding applications Council can make as there is asbestos involved.
In terms of the interim measures in place, Mr Sheehan said Council has been keeping an eye on the banks of bins available for use during this period, and they will be doing a second run on the alternate Monday to keep on top of those.
Mr Sheehan encourages people to not go near the sites during this period, as Council have had issues where people have thrown rubbish over the fences at the Quandialla Waste Facility, which Council then have to treat as contaminated.
