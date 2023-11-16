Give back this Christmas through the Salvation Army

Rising interest rates, coupled with increased living costs are putting a strain on local budgets.
You can help ease the pressure this Christmas by giving a little back through the Cowra/Grenfell Salvation Army's reverse Advent calendar.
If you can help out Cowra/Grenfell Salvation Army officer, Auxiliary Lieutenant Jodie McInnes encourages you to "grab a box and add an item each day" during November.
At the end of the month you can drop your donation to the Cowra Family Store in Macquarie Street.
"Your box will help create a food hamper for families this year going through tough times," Aux Lt McInnes said.
Last year the Salvation Army distributed more than 120 food hampers in Cowra alone.
If you find yourself unable to donate and are in need of assistance this year now is the time to make a confidential application for assistance.
Lt McInnes explained the Salvos will be collecting and distributing toy and food hampers for this Christmas.
The hampers will be distributed on a household basis, ie, one hamper per household.
Application forms can be picked up from the Cowra or Grenfell Salvation Army Family stores and are also available online for those living outside of the towns.
They should then be returned to the local family store.
"We're doing food and toy hampers this year," Lt McInnes said.
"Previous year's applicants have had to choose from food or toys but it has been a tough year for everyone so we are doing both this year.
"We've already had enquiries but don't have enough to fill the hampers at this stage.
"Cowra Public is doing a food drive and the Cowra Anglican Church is helping and we've put out a Reverse Advent Calendar so that people can pitch in.
"We're anticipating probably in excess of 120 hampers being needed this year."
And that's just in Cowra.
"In Grenfell last year we only did a handful but there has already been interest in hampers there.
"We're not quite sure what is going to happen this year but we'll be focussing primarily on the food hampers there. Forms can be collected from the Family store in Grenfell Wednesday and Thursdays.
"For the toys we are doing community carols and have toys out for the kids."
The community carols will be held on Sunday, December 17 with a venue still to be confirmed.
Distribution of hampers will take place from December 18 for Cowra and December 16 in Grenfell.
