The Grenfell Record
Friday, 17 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Give back this Christmas through the Salvation Army

Andrew Fisher
By Andrew Fisher
November 16 2023 - 2:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Auxiliary Lieutenant Jodie McInnes of the Cowra/Grenfell Salvation Army is encouraging local residents to donate register for their Christmas appeal.
Auxiliary Lieutenant Jodie McInnes of the Cowra/Grenfell Salvation Army is encouraging local residents to donate register for their Christmas appeal.

Rising interest rates, coupled with increased living costs are putting a strain on local budgets.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Fisher

Andrew Fisher

Regional Editor

A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Grenfell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.