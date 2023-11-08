The Grenfell Record
Recognition for Weddin general manager

By Cara Kemp
November 9 2023 - 8:02am
One of Australia's most influential Asian-Australian, Weddin Council's Noreen Vu
Weddin Council general manager Noreen Vu has been recognised as a finalist in Asialink's prestigious Asian-Australian Leadership Awards.

