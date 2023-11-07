Grenfell to make a bid or NSW karting titles

At their ordinary monthly meeting on Thursday, October 19, Weddin Shire Council have voted to support a bid to host the 2024 Karting NSW Junior Sprint Classic at the Bogolong Race Track.
Financial support to Karting NSW will be capped at $8,000 to be sourced from the 2024/2025 Community Support Project.
Weddin Arts, Tourism and Events Coordinator Claire McCann said Council has been approached by a company who Karting NSW were using to look for venues to host their upcoming events for the next calendar year and the Grenfell Kart Club had put forward an expression of interest in holding this new event.
Ms McCann said the Junior Sprint Classic is slated to be held in Spring of 2024, with no date set as of yet as Karting NSW are still looking for a venue.
When Grenfell last hosted a NSW State Championships several years ago it was quite successful.
"It was really good for the town," Ms McCann said.
"Not only did it fill the town up on that actual event, in the lead up to the event, they saw record numbers of participants because people wanted to use the track, to get used to the track, to understand the track before the big race."
"We need to invest in these things," Cr Jan Parlett said.
Deputy Mayor, Paul Best agreed saying with the upgrades to the Grenfell track Weddin will have a really top quality facility.
