CEF Grenfell prepare for fashion parade

CEF Grenfell are busily preparing and finalising details for the fashion parade being held this Saturday, featuring garments from former recipient Chloe Wilson and local identity and seamstress Coral Mitton.
CEF committee and members as well as past and present recipients will be involved with this major fundraiser.
We are getting excited as the fashion parade draws near. The Grenfell Country Club is looking a picture and the new amenities are complete and will be open at 1pm for those wanting to arrive a little earlier and relax in the beautiful surrounds of the club.
The event will commence at 2.15pm.
We were overwhelmed with how quickly the event sold out. There will be no tickets available on the day.
