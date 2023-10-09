The Grenfell Record
Home/News/Local News

CEF Grenfell prepare for fashion parade

By Jenny Armstrong
Updated October 10 2023 - 11:20am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Grenfell Country Club is looking a picture for the CEF of Grenfell's Fashion Parade. Image supplied.
The Grenfell Country Club is looking a picture for the CEF of Grenfell's Fashion Parade. Image supplied.

CEF Grenfell are busily preparing and finalising details for the fashion parade being held this Saturday, featuring garments from former recipient Chloe Wilson and local identity and seamstress Coral Mitton.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Grenfell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.