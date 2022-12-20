The Grenfell Record
Weddin Whispers: The Funds 4 Floods fundraiser achieved some fantastic support.

December 21 2022 - 6:00am
FUNDS 4 FLOODS: Congratulations and thank you to Grace Apps and Amber Atkins. If you didn't already know, these are the faces behind Funds 4 Floods.

