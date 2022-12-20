FUNDS 4 FLOODS: Congratulations and thank you to Grace Apps and Amber Atkins. If you didn't already know, these are the faces behind Funds 4 Floods.
They said "We are so humbled by the generosity of our small community! THANK YOU, GRENFELL! We had an awesome night at the Bowling Club. The littlies were kept occupied with the Lions Jumping Castle and games whilst their parents listened to some great music.
"On Saturday afternoon/evening alone, just over $15,000 was raised, bringing the grand total so far to $35,074.35, with still more to come."
It is not too late to contribute, just see Grace or Amber or any member of the Grenfell Lions Club for banking details or pop into the Bendigo Bank and leave a donation. Thank you to the artists who gave up their time to assist. A full report will be published in the New Year.
RSL SUB-BRANCH: Following the final meeting for the year the Sub-Branch and their families enjoyed a Christmas BBQ at the Lions Park. Thank you to Max who was chief cook/caterer for the evening assisted by Brian.
Although the weather was a little chilly, the atmosphere and company was very warm. Special guest for the evening was Cadet of the Year, Sgt Sebastian Howarth. President Glen Ivins welcomed all and thanked members for this assistance throughout the year.
CHRISTMAS CARNIVAL: Following the COVID restrictions/Cancellations for the past two years, a wonderful crowd was present for the Combined Service Clubs' Christmas Carnival on Friday evening. The Rotary Club was on hand selling Steak and Sausage Sandwiches and cold drinks, the Lions Club operated a jumping castle, ran the chocolate wheel and sold tickets to see Santa and the Grenfell Hospital Auxiliary sold tickets in their hampers.
During the evening our wonderful Grenfell and District Town Band entertained the carnival goers. Special thanks to THLHS students and their teacher Caroline Baker who were on hand to assist the Lions Club wherever needed.
They were a credit to the school and their families. Claire McCann, Weddin Tourism Officer announced the winners of the Christmas Light/Display. first - Brent and Kristie Ray, second - Asher and Ashlee Woodrow and third - Jeremy and Madeline D'Ombrain. To see these wonderful lights, there is a map on the Weddin Mountains Region Facebook page or call in to the Tourist Information Office.
Highlight of the evening was the jolly man in red, arriving with sirens blaring and flashing light driving by a local police officer in a Police vehicle all decorated up for the festive season. This mode of transport was chosen this year, as Santa is not as young as he used to be and the Fire Engine was a little difficult for him to get into and out of.
The children greeted Santa with enthusiasm and lined up to receive the bag of sweets and to tell him what they would like for Christmas. Thank you to the Weddin Shire Council for the supply of 'Mozzie' repellent.
HOSPITAL AUXILIARY: The Auxiliary wishes to thank the Grenfell Food Hall and members who donated so generously to have enabled them to fill four hampers to raffle and draw at the Christmas Carnival.
Winners were Maree Lennane - first, Glenice Clarke - second, Steve Grace - third and Robyn Hicks - fourth. The Auxiliary wish to thank the community who supported them to enable them to purchase much needed/extra goods for the Community Health, Grenfell Hospital and the MPS.
LIONS MINI LOTTO: Numbers drawn electronically in this order last week were 7, 11, 1, 5, 3, & 6. There were four five-number winner who will receive $11.50 each. No Jackpot winner. New Jackpot $8753 and five number jackpot is $47. Mini Lotto will be drawn at the Railway Hotel tomorrow night.
Following the draw mini lotto will be in recess till January 19. Thank you to everyone who supported Mini Lotto throughout the year. Lions conduct a weekly meat raffle at the Railway with all proceeds for the last four weeks going to the flood victims.
Lions matched the takings and donated them to FUNDS 4 FLOODS for vital funds to help the community of Eugowra to rebuild their hometown. Special thanks to Grace Apps, Amber Atkins and their wonderful team. Tomorrow night, three hams will be up for grabs as well as a fourth ham to be raffled free for patrons who have purchased tickets throughout the evening. Lions' raffles will be in recess till January 20.
CHRISTMAS CHURCH SERVICES: Anglican St Margaret's Glenelg Friday 23 at 5pm, Holy Trinity December 23 at 8pm. Family Church December 24 at 6.30pm. St Joseph's Catholic December 25 at 9am. Presbyterian and Uniting December 25 at 9am in Uniting Church Hall and Salvation Army December 25 at 9.30am.
Best wishes to all for a happy and holy Christmas and a great New Year.
Weddin Whispers will return in January 2023.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.