The Grenfell Food Hall will finish for the year after 11am on Friday, December 16 and will re-open on Friday, January 20, 2023.
The Food Hall has been very busy this year and has helped a lot of people in need and in general. While we are closed and if anyone needs any help with food, they can always phone me (Joan) on 63431235 and the Food Hall can help them.
It has been a difficult year for some families and we are happy to help where we can.
On a lighter note - the morning tea is a wonderful success with many coming and enjoying a free Morning Tea and socializing with friends and catching up with others. Fridays are a wonderful morning for everyone. We hope this continues next year. Some wonderful friendships have been made.
We have also joined with Rotary who come to give our Customers a wonderful barbecue breakfast every few months. We'd like to thank Rotary and Meals on Wheels for supplying the food. A wonderful way for the Community to come together and support each other and have a great time.
On December 8, St Joseph's School came and brought some items for hampers and sung some carols to us. We would like to thank them for their support.
We look forward to seeing you all next year as we prepare for another great and happy year.
Have a very Holy and Blessed Christmas, stay safe, God bless, Joan Cations.
