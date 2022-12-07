The Grenfell Record
Grenfell Food Hall to close for Christmas break

By Joan Cations
Updated December 14 2022 - 11:42am, first published December 8 2022 - 9:30am
The Grenfell Food Hall will finish for the year after 11am on Friday, December 16 and will re-open on Friday, January 20, 2023.

