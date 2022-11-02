Weddin Whispers: Hearing health in focus

WILDFLOWER WALK: Due to the storms on Monday evening and the continued wet weather forecast the Wildflower Walk at Conimbla NP scheduled for Sunday November 6 has been cancelled. If it happens to dry up in the next couple of weeks Weddin Landcare will re-assess and if the flowers are still flowering, they may be able to re-organise something. Further Information contact Melanie on 0417 963 475.