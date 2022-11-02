Weddin Whispers: Hearing health in focus

REMEMBRANCE DAY: On November 11, we pause to remember the sacrifice of our servicemen and women. In the leadup to Remembrance Day, you can show your support by buying a poppy and donating. Show your support to the men and women who have given so much to us..
The Commemorative Service will commence at 10.45am in Memorial Park, where organisations and members of the public are invited to lay a wreath. The Commemorative Luncheon and Cadet of the year presentation will take place at the Grenfell Bowling Club at 12.30pm for those who have booked in. (no walk ins) Further information contact Glen Ivins President 6343 1731.
Unfortunately, owing to a misunderstanding with dates, the RSL will now share Street Stall dates Friday and Saturday, November 4 and 5 with St Joseph's Parish. The following week November 11 the Grenfell Historical Society will conduct their street stall.
LIONS CLUB DONATION: Following a request from Belinda Bourne-Wilson Nurse Audiometrist/Primary Health Care Nurse at Grenfell Community Health and Forbes Community Health, Terry Carroll Secretary of the Grenfell Lions Club Inc presented her with a cheque for $289.
Belinda said "I would like to take this opportunity to thank the members of the Grenfell Lions Club for the generous donation for the purchase of a SAS mat for the Grenfell Hospital Gym. This mat has been designed by a physiotherapist to assist patients to visualise where they need to have foot placement when doing balance exercises, squats, tandem standing and tandem stepping.
The Lions Club also was so generous to offer my fees to attend the Audiometry Nurses Association Conference fees which was held this year in Tamworth.
The conference brought together fifty or more Audiometry or Hearing Nurses who work as sole practitioners in NSW. We got to network, attend workshops and listen to seminars presenting current evidence based on practice regarding the hearing health of children and adults."
Belinda Wilson provides hearing services for Grenfell, Cowra, Canowindra and Forbes for children aged 3 -18 years. She is also available for support and advice to adults regarding their hearing health. Referrals may be made with Grenfell Community Health on 6349 1750.
GRENFELL DRAMATIC SOCIETY: The GDS presents Cosi by Louis Nowra at the Little Theatre in Rose St - Performance dates Friday and Saturday November 4, and 5 and Saturday November 12 at 7.30pm and Sunday November 13 at 2pm. Cosi is set in a mental institution in 1970's. Tickets $20 on sale now at Raine and Horne Grenfell. Adult themes and some course language - age must be 12 or over and under 15 must be accompanied by an adult.
ART GALLERY: The Grenfell Art Gallery presents 'Explorations' an exhibition by three very talented local ladies, Di Franks, Wendy Hawthorn and Coralie Crouch.
During these very wet/cold out of season weather conditions why not pop into the warm gallery and view this outstanding exhibition? The exhibition will run until Wednesday November 30.
QUANDIALLA HALL: The beautiful Cyprus pine floorboards of Quandialla Soldiers Memorial Hall recently received a new coat of Tung oil. Phillip Clarke from Grenfell was photographed applying the oil. What a huge difference!
VOICES AGAINST VIOLENCE: Everyone is invited to join the Grenfell Voices Against Violence Walk on November 18. Walk to end family and domestic violence "Start the conversation". The walk will commence at 9.30am at the Memorial Park (Cenotaph) and finish at the Salvation Army Hall. Enjoy a free morning tea whilst listening to some outstanding guest speakers. The morning will conclude by 11.30am
WILDFLOWER WALK: Due to the storms on Monday evening and the continued wet weather forecast the Wildflower Walk at Conimbla NP scheduled for Sunday November 6 has been cancelled. If it happens to dry up in the next couple of weeks Weddin Landcare will re-assess and if the flowers are still flowering, they may be able to re-organise something. Further Information contact Melanie on 0417 963 475.
AUSTRALIA DAY: Australia Day is fast approaching, The first meeting for the 2023 event was scheduled to be held on November 15 at 9am. However, a number delegates have indicated that they cannot make that date. Taking into consideration the dates of availability with those that Claire Myers had spoken with, she is proposing we reschedule for the Friday, November 18 at 9am.
LIONS MINI LOTTO: Numbers drawn electronically in this order were 1,16,12,10,18 & 13. No Jackpot Winner. Three five number winners who will receive $27 each. New Jackpot $7178 and five number jackpot is $50. Mini Lotto will be drawn at the Criterion Hotel tomorrow might. Thank you to everyone who supports the Mini Lotto.
WEDDIN WHISPERS: If you have any social news you wish to have published in the column, please contact me on 0403 480 729 or by email at carrollt@tpg.com.au
