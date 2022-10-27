The Grenfell Record
James Anderson named CEF Young Achiever

By Margaret Carey
October 27 2022 - 5:03am
CEF Grenfell members Margaret Carey, Peter Spedding and Clemence Matchett with James Anderson, Heather Walker and Jessica Pereira. Image supplied.

Grenfell's James Anderson is the Country Education Foundation (CEF) Young Achiever.

