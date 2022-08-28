Wreaths laid for fallen from Bimbi at Cenotaph centenary

Over the weekend celebrations for the centenary of the Bimbi Cenotaph a wreath of poppies was laid for each of the trees representing the fallen from the village.
The Anzac Memorial Drive Walk of Honour was dedicated to those that paid the ultimate sacrifice during WWI and WWII.
The amazing feature was made possible thanks to Weddin Shire Council and the Weddin Native Nursery who supplied the Captain Cook Bottle Brush trees along with Weddin Shire Heritage Officer Susan Jackson-Stepeski.
The Memorial Drive that was planted back in 2021 is maintained by the Bimbi Progress Association Inc.
The memorial drive commemorates the memory and sacrifice of:
Alfred Henry Barker
Claude John Bateman
Percival G Barrow
Anthony Steel Caldwell
John Oswald Carter
George Hargraves Hill
Townsend McGregor Hill
Sydney Herbert Huckle
Victor Thomas Huckle
Herbert Thomas Hughes
Bernard Lindsay O'Connor, David Earl O'Connor
Charles Earnest Downey
Alfred Downey
Harry William Douglas
Herbert Allen Gault
Percy William Geraty
Hugh Wallace McAlister
Ronald William McDonald
Reginald Inglis Miles
Frederick Francis Miller
Joseph Thomas Norton
Ronald Osborne Sinclair
Herbert Henry Smith
Brent Thomas Lobb
Vincent James Nowlan
Milton John Napier and
Ronald Osborne Sinclair.
