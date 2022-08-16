Senior Citizens Welfare Committee acknowledged in NSW Parliament

Grenfell Senior Citizens Welfare Committee were acknowledged in NSW Parliament last week by Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke.
The local group were mentioned by Ms Cooke on Tuesday August 9 where she acknowledged the hard work the committee have done for locals.
"I highlight the combined efforts of the Grenfell Senior Citizens Welfare Committee and all who have lent the organisation a hand over the years," Ms Cooke said.
"This committee has been going for over 40 years, during which time it has established 35 units locally to provide affordable housing for older residents on limited income."
Ms Cooke went on to explain how the group originated.
"Initially established to secure a home for retired farmhands, the committee also accommodates retired couples, several of whom are now long-term residents," she said.
"The units provide safe and secure accommodation with the appropriate safeguards, ensuring Grenfell's older residents can stay on in their home town."
Ms Cooke also championed the group for supporting the local community that supports them.
"Committee members past and present are to be commended for the amazing contribution they have made through this very worthwhile endeavour," Ms Cooke said.
"They set a fine example of what it is to serve their community, and I thank them for the support they continue to provide to those who need a helping hand."
Committee president Dennis Hughes has thanked Ms Cooke for her acknowledgement.
"After many years of fund raising and Government Grants the George Street Units 1 - 8 were purchased in 1971, Melyra Street Units 9-11 in 1980 and Units 13-17 in 1982," Dennis said.
"The next to be built were the Emu Park Lodge with Units 1-6 in 1993 and units 7-12 in 1998.
"The Forbes Street Units are the latest Units to be built 1-6 in 2006. Which brings the number of Units to 35."
The Committee are currently applying for a grant to fund a $3.21 million set of new units.
"We have applied twice before for grant money to build these units through Building Better Regions Fund, and we now have an active grant application for round six for an amount of $3,210,000.00," treasurer Jeanne Montgomery said.
"The total number of units will be 48 with the addition of 13 by 2 bedroom units on the land donated on the corner of Starr and Park Streets.
"Mark Kelleher's parents donated the land in memory of their son, we started the process to develop this block about six years ago, getting plans and design for the block and have a current DA to start the development process."
The committee also thanked Council.
"We are very grateful to the support we have been receiving from Weddin Shire Council and in particular the Mayor Craig Bembrick and the new General Manager Noreen Vu, who has only been in this position briefly but has been busy lobbying the relevant parties on our behalf," Jeanne said.
"We are always keen to get new members and meet on the third Tuesday of each month at 3.30pm at Grenfell Bowling Club."
Please contact Dennis Hughes on 0427 436 216 or Jeanne Montgomery on 0429 953 834 for any enquiries.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
