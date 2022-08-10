Residents help around town

COMMUNITY SERVICE: Special thanks to Eunice and Ron Huckel who have been busy around the town weeding, pruning and tidying up gardens.
Through the week they were spotted gardening outside the Show Office in Camp Street and last weekend they were busy outside the Historic Railway Station doing the same. Ron is a member of the Grenfell RSL Sub-Branch and offered to assist at the station. Their assistance is greatly appreciated.
Advertisement
Grenfell Lions Club members have also been busy collecting and bagging bottles for the recycle centre in Grenfell. They wish to thank the many families and businesses who have been supporting this program.
Thank you to the management and staff at Bromah for their outstanding contribution this week. From these great donations Lions support local and Lions charities, as well as provide equipment etc to local Grenfell Community Health Service for use by Weddin Shire residents.
GRENFELL DOG PARK: Recently a Facebook page was created called Grenfell Dog Park. This is a fantastic page where dog owners may contact each other and make a time to catch up with their furry friends. I called by on Sunday afternoon around 4pm to see many families out with their big and small animals. From all reports many more participants had been enjoying the facilities earlier. What a wonderful facility the Weddin Shire Council has provided and even better to see so many families making the most of it.
LONG TAN DAY: The Grenfell RSL Sub-Branch will be conducting the Victory in the Pacific and Long Tan (Vietnam Veteran's Day) Commemorative Service for the Weddin Community on Thursday August 18. The Service will commence at 5:45 pm at the Memorial Park.
A Commemorative Dinner will be held at the Grenfell Bowling Club at 7pm for fellowship and dinner at 7.30pm. All members of the public are welcome to attend. Cost $40.00 per person. RSVP today Thursday August 11 to Glen Ivins (President Grenfell RSL) 02 6343 1731.
CHRISTMAS IN JULY: The CWA Evening Branch enjoyed a Christmas in July Dinner for their last meeting at Unwind where eleven members were in attendance. Apologies were received from 10 owing to some members experiencing ill health. Our thoughts are with Kathy Parker who is in Wagga Base Hospital.
Business was kept to a minimum with the main topics being South-West Group meeting being held in Young on August 13 and catering at the Grenfell Show on September 3. Grenfell hosted the last Group meeting on June 18 where eight Branches, 10 Group Officers, 13 Councillors and one visitor were present. As many members will be unavailable for the scheduled meeting on August 16, a social evening will be held at the Happy Inn Chinese Restaurant at 6pm for 6.30pm.
SURPRISE VISITOR: Peter and Sylvia Butcher were surprised when they opened the door to see their son, Philip from Victoria who arrived unannounced. Philip is brother to Marlisa York who has recently had a stint in Orange Base Hospital and he wanted to catch up with her. Peter, Sylvia and Philip, enjoyed dinner at the Happy Inn on Wednesday night.
GRENFELL ART GALLERY: The latest exhibition at the gallery is 'Through the Glimmering Night' by Sharon Field. The titles for Sharon's works have been drawn from poems or the works of Shakespeare. An exhibition not to be missed.
Sharon is running a workshop "Sketchbook for All Seasons" on Sunday, August 14 from 10am - 2pm. Cost is $40. Bookings essential. Please contact the Grenfell Visitor Information Centre on 6343 2059.
LIONS MINI LOTTO: Numbers drawn electronically in this order were 20, 19, 10, 3, 18 and 13. There were no Jackpot winners and two five number winners who will receive $22 each. Jackpot is now $4560 and the five number jackpot is $42. Choose six numbers between 1-20. The draw tonight will be at the Bowling Club. Thank you to everyone who supports the Mini Lotto. Lions also conduct a weekly meat raffle at the Railway Hotel
SINCERE SYMPATHY: Sympathy is extended the families who have lost loved ones recently including the families of Marilyn Adele Collier, Nancy "Anne" Hillier, Shirley Patterson, Warwick Simpson, Brian Brown, and former resident Pat Berman.
COMING EVENTS:
Aug 12: Launch of Weddin Mountain Region - Destination Brand: Stop, Reset Listen, Wander, 5.30- 7pm
Aug 17: Hospital AGM - Grenfell Bowling Club 2pm
Sept 2 - 3: Grenfell Show
Sept 10: Caragabal Sheep Races
Advertisement
Sept 17: Catholic Debutante Ball
Sept 24: Grenfell Jockey Club Henry Lawson Loaded Dog and Grenfell Cup Day
Sept 25 - 30: Weddin Mountain Muster
WEDDIN WHISPERS: If you have any news you wish to share, contact me on 6343 1574 or 0403 480 729 or email carrollt@tpg.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.