The Grenfell Record
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List
Subscriber

Residents help around town

August 10 2022 - 1:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

COMMUNITY SERVICE: Special thanks to Eunice and Ron Huckel who have been busy around the town weeding, pruning and tidying up gardens.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Grenfell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.