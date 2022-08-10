Residents help around town

GRENFELL DOG PARK: Recently a Facebook page was created called Grenfell Dog Park. This is a fantastic page where dog owners may contact each other and make a time to catch up with their furry friends. I called by on Sunday afternoon around 4pm to see many families out with their big and small animals. From all reports many more participants had been enjoying the facilities earlier. What a wonderful facility the Weddin Shire Council has provided and even better to see so many families making the most of it.

