Goannas clean sweep against Condobolin

As the half-time hooted sounded Condo scored near the posts and after the conversion, they went to the break with a very handy 14-6 lead. The Girlannas did well to work themselves back into the game and when Taylor Keppie scored in the corner after a long run, they led by two with five minutes left on the clock. Condo threw everything at Grenfell in the last few minutes, but the visitors were able to hold on and win 16-14 in a very tight contest that could have gone either way. The Players Player went to Breanna Anderson, and she was well supported by Taylor Keppie (one try), Lily Holmes (two tries and two goals), Chelsea Anderson, and Zoe Gavin.