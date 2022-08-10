The Grenfell Record
Subscriber

Goannas clean sweep against Condobolin

By Gary Holmes
Updated August 10 2022 - 12:14am, first published 12:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Last Sunday Grenfell travelled out to Condobolin and came away with wins in all three grades.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Grenfell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.