Goannas clean sweep against Condobolin

Last Sunday Grenfell travelled out to Condobolin and came away with wins in all three grades.
The First Grade team finished their season on a high by defeating the Rams 54-28 whilst the semi-final bound Youth League and League Tag teams both came from behind to win close tussles.
The semi-finals commence this weekend with the Grenfell Youth League boys taking on Condobolin at Manildra (11.20am) whereas the League Tag girls will be over at Canowindra to clash with Orange United (12.40pm).
Both Grenfell teams finished in second spot on their respective competition ladders and as such they are playing the third ranked teams in qualifying finals and will still be alive if they are beaten.
When the Goannas defeated Condobolin 54-28 they were able to send out the Father and Son combination of Garry and Brendan Hewen as winners with the former retiring from coaching and the latter from playing.
The game was in the balance at half-time with the Goannas holding a 22-16 lead but a flurry of tries by the visitors in the second half saw them take a 40-20 lead with 13 minutes left on the clock.
Garry Hewen was able to sit back and enjoy his final 13 minutes of coaching with his heart rate under the normal 200 that it usually sits at during matches.
Navitalai Bola had a huge game at the back making plenty of metres on his kick returns and he deservedly picked up the Players Player.
Toby Barons scored three tries and bobbed up all over the park whilst Bryce Taylor, Fotofili Paunga, and Michael Smith were also strong. Grenfell's other eight tries came from Adam Hewen (two), Brendan Hewen (two), Dylan King, Sam Ingram, Michael Smith, and Josh Cooney.
This match saw each team trade tries until Condo broke away in the second half to lead 22-12 and looked in control of the game. The young Goannas fought back to score 20 unanswered points and take out the match 32-22.
It was a tough day at the office for the goalkickers with Jaxon Greenaway kicking two from seven attempts whilst his Condo counterparts had five attempts for only one success.
Coach Craig Smith would have been pleased with his teams' comeback given that they were away from home against a slick Condo outfit. Ollie Taylor (one try) was the Players Player and other good contributors on the day were Michael Smith (three tries), Marc O'Loughlin, Tyler Byron, Brodie Loader, Rhyley Kennedy, and Bailey Edwards (one try). The other try scorers were Lachlan Smith and Dylan King.
As the half-time hooted sounded Condo scored near the posts and after the conversion, they went to the break with a very handy 14-6 lead. The Girlannas did well to work themselves back into the game and when Taylor Keppie scored in the corner after a long run, they led by two with five minutes left on the clock. Condo threw everything at Grenfell in the last few minutes, but the visitors were able to hold on and win 16-14 in a very tight contest that could have gone either way. The Players Player went to Breanna Anderson, and she was well supported by Taylor Keppie (one try), Lily Holmes (two tries and two goals), Chelsea Anderson, and Zoe Gavin.
