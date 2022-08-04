Peter Huxley returns to mark 70 years since his baptism

Seventy years after being baptised at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, former resident Peter Huxley will be returning to commemorate the event.
Peter was baptised at the church on August 23, 1952 and will be returning later this month to read a passage from the Gospel of Luke, Chapter 3.
Peter said he first began considering coming back to commemorate his baptism when he visited in November of 2015.
He visited Grenfell while he was on his way to Mungo National Park with his son, where he showed him around the town, stopping in at the church.
"As it happened one of the Church Parish Councillors was there and he showed us around and found the entry of my baptism in the Baptism Register."
Peter said his idea of coming back was further solidified when he learned that Mark Calder had been appointed the Bishop of the Bathurst Anglican Diocese in November 2019.
Mark was a Catechist at his church in 1985 - 1986 during the period of his training at Moore Theological College.
After being baptised Peter and his parents lived in their house on Cowra Road until he was three years old, before moving to Bondi Junction. Since then, Peter has lived in Lalor Park, near Blacktown and Westmead before settling in to Londonderry where he and his wife have lived the past 40 years.
When Peter reached out to Bishop Mark about returning to the church to commemorate the anniversary, he put Peter in touch with Jill Hodgson. After speaking with Jill, and revealing that he was also a lay preacher at his home church, Richmond Anglican, Jill suggested that Peter could deliver the sermon.
