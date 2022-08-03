The Grenfell Record
Community adds to boxes for those in need

August 3 2022 - 5:36am
Members of the Grenfell Christian Book Shop and of the Weddin Shire community have been sewing, knitting and shopping for this years shoe boxes to send to those in need as part of Operation Christmas Child. They invite everyone to help out as well.

