Community adds to boxes for those in need

Members of the Grenfell Christian Book Shop and of the Weddin Shire community have been sewing, knitting and shopping for this years shoe boxes to send to those in need as part of Operation Christmas Child. They invite everyone to help out as well.
You can pick up brochures on how to pack a shoe box from, Gunayh, Christian Book Shop, The Natural Home, The Hub, Louise Locker, Maria shoes, Unwind Coffee Shop, medical Centre, Hair by Kate & Co, Weddin Community Centre, The Tin Cupboard, Rain and Horn and the Food Hall.
This is the 29th year that Operation Christmas Child has been sending shoe boxes filled with items for the boys and girls who live in need to over 100 countries.
These boys and girls only receive one shoe box in a life time. Operation Christmas Child shoe boxes are packed in three age groups. 2-4, 5-9 and 10-14.
Last year the people of Grenfell packed and sent 457 shoe boxes which brought good news and great joy to boys and girls in Fiji, Solomon Islands, and Cambodia.
Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan's Purse and is a hands-on way for people to help children in need by filling shoeboxes with toys, hygiene items, school supplies and fun gifts.
