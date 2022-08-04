Centenary celebrations for St Brigid's Church Quandialla

Prior to construction of the St Brigid's Catholic Church, World War One veteran George (Charlie) Bain and Flora King were married in the Quandialla Hall on October 11, 1922. The couple were married by Rev. Father McKenna and the wedding was the first documented Catholic wedding in Quandialla. The happy pair left by train after the wedding breakfast on a honeymoon tour, later taking up a Soldier Settler's block west of Quandialla. Flora was a member of the Red Cross and a sister of returned Anzac Norman King.

