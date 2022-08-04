The Grenfell Record

Centenary celebrations for St Brigid's Church Quandialla

August 4 2022 - 3:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

While St Brigid's Catholic Church in Quandialla may no longer host services, the church will be celebrating it's centenary this year. While the church may have been built 100 years ago, the church was officially opened on November 9, 1924.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Grenfell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.