Centenary celebrations for St Brigid's Church Quandialla

While St Brigid's Catholic Church in Quandialla may no longer host services, the church will be celebrating it's centenary this year. While the church may have been built 100 years ago, the church was officially opened on November 9, 1924.
This was due to the congregation being unable to furnish it at the time as it was built not long after the end of World War One and they were also building the War Memorial at Bimbi.
Despite the church not hosting any congregations currently, Bill Deery and his wife Mary go there every Sunday morning and to do a reading at 8am.
St Brigid's Catholic Church was one of several Catholic churches in the area to have closed including Caragabal, Bribbaree and the Bimbi Church, which was recently pulled down and moved to Quandialla. The timber was to be used to restore the St Brigid's Convent at Quandialla.
Prior to construction of the St Brigid's Catholic Church, World War One veteran George (Charlie) Bain and Flora King were married in the Quandialla Hall on October 11, 1922. The couple were married by Rev. Father McKenna and the wedding was the first documented Catholic wedding in Quandialla. The happy pair left by train after the wedding breakfast on a honeymoon tour, later taking up a Soldier Settler's block west of Quandialla. Flora was a member of the Red Cross and a sister of returned Anzac Norman King.
Not long after the marriage the hall burnt down and was later rebuilt.
Sadly, Flora died in 1933 from endocarditis and Charlie married Hazel Spencer at Forbes in March 1942 and they had three children.
