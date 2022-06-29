Weddin Whispers: Band takes home trophies from Forbes Eistedfodd

GRENFELL TOWN AND DISTRICT BAND: The Band participated in the Forbes Eisteddfod on Sunday June 19, entering three sections: the Open Instrumental Ensemble, Open Band and the Entertainment Solo/Group. Members were very excited to come home with 1st place trophies for all three sections!
The band wishes thank all those who were involved in the organisation and running of the eisteddfod.
Advertisement
"We are very proud of our little band and are looking forward to next year's eisteddfod," the band said.
CWA: The Grenfell Evening Branch hosted the South-West Group meeting on Saturday June 16 in the Uniting Church Hall.
Milvale Branch was in charge of the trading table.
Members from the group were treated to a beautiful morning tea on arrival.
Group President Geraldine Gore welcomed all, followed by the National Anthem, the Motto and a minute silence for those who have lost loved ones or those who are not well.
Following the reading of the minutes, business arising, correspondence and Treasurer's Report each group officer delivered their reports.
The group broke for a soup and sandwich luncheon before general business was discussed. The main topic being the recent State Conference.
CWA Membership is comprised of women from all walks of life in town and country. Approximately 8,000 women belong to one of over 370 local branches, working not only for the overall aims of the organisation but often for specific local issues. There are approximately 30 Groups which cover all branches. Each Group meets quarterly to coordinate activities and hear reports from State Executive.
WEDDIN TAXI SERVICE: Paul Van Der Made is finishing up on the Weddin Taxi today Thursday June 30. Weddin Community Transport have been successful in gaining the contract from the Council to run the Taxi.
Area Manager, Kelly Rolfe said they wanted to assure the community that the Taxi service will still be available for the same hours and bookings may be made by contacting the existing taxi phone number on 0427 432 288.
"We wanted to thank Paul for all the assistance he has given us to assure that the service can change hands and continue without disruption."
"Paul has dedicated many years to providing a service to the community and we wish him well in retirement, Mrs Rolfe said.
"We look forward to serving the Grenfell Community into the future."
GRENFELL DRAMATIC SOCIETY: The Society will be holding a Quiz night with a difference on Friday July 22, 11 tables of maximum of seven per table at $10 per person.
Members in conjunction with the Weddin Health Council held a street stall last Saturday. Donations towards the 24/7 Defibrillator in front of the Main Street Medical Centre were greatly received. To date the community has donated $1,984 towards this project
"Appreciation to families and businesses who have donated: The target is $3000 and we have pledges yet to come," Di Donahue said.
How to contribute: In person at the Weddin Shire Office. 'For the Defib project'.
Advertisement
Direct Deposit: Weddin Shire Council, Westpac Bank, BSB 032-824, Account 109048,
Payment description: 'Defib - your name'.
Call Weddin Shire if you need a receipt. Ph (02) 6343 1212.
FESTIVAL VISITORS: Many families enjoyed visitors over the June long weekend. Many came to enjoy the festival, others for special birthdays and others for school reunions.
Former resident Jason Carroll, his wife Tammy and their twin daughters Chloe and Mia returned to Grenfell to visit family. Jason is the grandson of the late Paddy and Mavis Joyce formerly of Nash Street. After their day at the festival they caught up with friends at Greenethorpe where Jason's parents Gill and Irene Carroll ran the local hotel before travelling to Koorawatha for an overnight stay with friends who run the hotel. It was seventeen years since their last catch up.
GRENFELL GARDEN CLUB INC: Members and friends are advised that the next meeting of the Grenfell Garden Club Inc will be held at the Grenfell Bowling Club at 2pm on Tuesday, July 5.
Advertisement
LIONS MINI LOTTO: No jackpot winner and one five number winner who will receive $78. The numbers drawn electronically in this order were 8, 2, 11, 17, 14 & 1 Jackpot is now $3342 and the five number jackpot is $43. Choose six n umber 1-20. The draw tomorrow will be at the Royal Hotel. Thank you to everyone who supports the Mini Lotto. Through your generosity, Lions assist local and Lions' charities. Lions also conduct a weekly meat raffle at the Railway Hotel.
SINCERE SYMPATHY: Our thoughts and prayers are with families who have lost loved ones recently: Phyllis Rita Page, Alan Henry Munck, John "Harvo" Harveyson, Kath Tomamichel, George Steven Dumbrell, Ken Patterson, Tom Knight, John Edward Sweeny (Bribbaree) Peter Raymond DeBritt and former residents Colin Dawes and Kevin "Snow" Huckel.
WEDDIN WHISPERS: If you have any social news you wish to have published in the column, please contact me on 6343 1574 or 0403 480 729 or by email at carrollt@tpg.com.au News of special occasions (weddings, anniversaries and birthdays), holidays, visitors, new babies and achievements of family and friends would be appreciated. As many residents do not have social media, they miss your wonderful news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.