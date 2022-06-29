The Grenfell Record
Weddin Whispers: Band takes home trophies from Forbes Eistedfodd

June 29 2022 - 5:00am
GRENFELL TOWN AND DISTRICT BAND: The Band participated in the Forbes Eisteddfod on Sunday June 19, entering three sections: the Open Instrumental Ensemble, Open Band and the Entertainment Solo/Group. Members were very excited to come home with 1st place trophies for all three sections!

