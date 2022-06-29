Weddin Whispers: Band takes home trophies from Forbes Eistedfodd

Former resident Jason Carroll, his wife Tammy and their twin daughters Chloe and Mia returned to Grenfell to visit family. Jason is the grandson of the late Paddy and Mavis Joyce formerly of Nash Street. After their day at the festival they caught up with friends at Greenethorpe where Jason's parents Gill and Irene Carroll ran the local hotel before travelling to Koorawatha for an overnight stay with friends who run the hotel. It was seventeen years since their last catch up.

