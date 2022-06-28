The Grenfell Record
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List
Subscriber

Mixed results for Goannas

By Gary Holmes
June 28 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canowindra prevailed over the Goannas' First Grad side over the weekend. File photo.

Last Sunday at Lawson Oval Grenfell hosted the Canowindra Tigers in all three grades with the locals winning the Youth League and League Tag matches but the Tigers prevailed in the First Grade game.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Grenfell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.