Mixed results for Goannas

Last Sunday at Lawson Oval Grenfell hosted the Canowindra Tigers in all three grades with the locals winning the Youth League and League Tag matches but the Tigers prevailed in the First Grade game.
Next weekend the Youth League boys are off to Cargo on Saturday to take on the Blue Heelers at 12.20pm and then on Sunday First Grade (2.00pm) and League Tag (12.40pm) will travel out to Trundle to take on the Boomers.
Canowindra have suffered injuries to key players and as a result this game was an 11 aside affair and the match was very open with a total of 70 points scored.
Grenfell led at half-time 30-12 and eventually won the match 48-22 but not before little Canowindra Speedster Connor "Munny" Monroe scored 3 tries. Tyler Byron (2 tries) picked up the players player whilst Michael Smith (4 tries), Lachlan Smith (1 try) and Caleb Haddin (1 try) were the best for the locals. Left footer Jaxon Greenaway piloted over 8 goals from as many attempts to round off the scoring.
The Girlannas put in a very solid performance to defeat Canowindra 22-4 after leading at half-time 18 nil. Junior Player Sophie Berry was the Players Player and she was well supported by Captain/Coach Chelsea Anderson (1 try), Zoe Gavin (1 try), Lily Holmes (2 tries), and Chloe Madgwick. Alana O'Loughlin knocked over one goal.
After a big win last week at Molong the Goannas according to club spokesman Mark Horne were very disappointing going down 60-6 after being behind 38 nil at half-time.
Canowindra are a class team but a penalty count of 15-3 in their favour made it difficult for the Goannas to stay in the contest or obtain any real field position. Bryce Taylor continued his good form when he picked up the Players Player and he received good support from Navitalia Bola, Brendan Hewen, Toby Barons, Michael Smith, and Jai Purdie.
