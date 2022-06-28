Mixed results for Goannas

Grenfell led at half-time 30-12 and eventually won the match 48-22 but not before little Canowindra Speedster Connor "Munny" Monroe scored 3 tries. Tyler Byron (2 tries) picked up the players player whilst Michael Smith (4 tries), Lachlan Smith (1 try) and Caleb Haddin (1 try) were the best for the locals. Left footer Jaxon Greenaway piloted over 8 goals from as many attempts to round off the scoring.

