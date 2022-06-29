CEF comp winner: A mystery no more

The Country Education Foundation of Grenfell' has hosted another very successful mystery dinner raffle which saw all of the tickets snapped up.
Grenfell CEF's Margaret Carey said they saw very great support from the Grenfell community with all one hundred tickets purchased, mostly from within our community.
The lucky winner of the mystery winner dinner raffle was Glen Ivins with ticket number 50.
"We believe Glen is working on his guest list, choosing one of the two menus, and planning a date for when former chef Ben Connelly, now employed at The Henry Lawson High School who will be cooking this gourmet meal prize," Ms Carey said.
"Thanks to our local Bendigo Bank agency at Aston and Joyce for the ticket sales."
Ms Carey said it was great to see The Henry Lawson Festival of Arts return again with crowds filling our main street.
She said they would like to congratulate the committee on their efforts.
During the festival, the Grenfell CEF shared what they do in and around the community with locals and visitors.
"We enjoyed telling many people about what we do and sharing the stories of the community's young people that we have supported along the way," Ms Carey said.
The Grenfell CEF's trailer load of wood which was raffled off at the Henry Lawson Festival was won by a now very warm Heather Morgan.
Ms Carey said they would like to thank the Weddin Shire community for all of their financial support as that is how the Grenfell CEFmake a difference to their recipients.
Grenfell CEF help local students with the cost of their education be it at school, TAFE or university and they can only do that if they raise the money to do so.
