The Grenfell Record
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List
Subscriber

Traffic counter figures to be presented to Council

Rebecca Hewson
By Rebecca Hewson
Updated June 22 2022 - 4:19am, first published 4:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A recommendation that Council be presented with data and figures from Council's deployed traffic counters was moved at the most recent meeting of Weddin Shire Council to help assist in decisions on road maintenance.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca Hewson

Rebecca Hewson

Senior Journalist - Grenfell Record and Young Witness

A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.

Local News

Get the latest Grenfell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.