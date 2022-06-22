Goannas claim Ian Hanrahan Memorial Shield

Last Sunday at Molong the Goannas First Grade team chalked up their second win of the season when they defeated the Bulls 72-20 in a high scoring affair and in doing so, they claimed the Ian Hanrahan Memorial Shield.
Youth League lost on the bell 22-20 and League Tag after a shaky start won 22-10 and a big thanks to Heather Windred who helped us out on the day as we were a bit short staffed.
This Sunday at Lawson Oval we host the Canowindra Tigers in all three grades with Youth League kicking off at 11.20am followed by League Tag at 12.40pm and First Grade at 2.00pm.
This was a high-quality Youth League match which Grenfell seemingly had won on two occasions in the last 3 minutes of the game.
Firstly, they led by 8 with three minutes to go and turned over possession on the first tackle 30 metres out from their line and from this they conceded a converted try.
Then with one minute on the clock they obtained the ball from a charge-down on the half-way line only to see a Molong player strip the ball one on one and run 50 metres to score the winning try for a 22-20 victory.
Best for Grenfell were Bailey Edwards (1 try), Tyler Byron (Players Player), Michael Smith, Jaxon Greenaway (try & 2 goals), Marc OLoughlin and Caleb Haddin. Dylan King scored the other 2 tries for Grenfell.
The Girlannas were down 6 nil early in this match and were struggling to get out of their own half in the first 15 minutes.
Also, during this period, they had to contend with some solid Molong defence and numerous attacking raids.
Grenfell did a great job in turning the match around and scored 4 tries to go to the break in front by 18-6 and with plenty of momentum.
The second half saw each team score an unconverted try and Grenfell came away with a good 22-10 win.
Lily Holmes picked up 2 tries and the players player whilst other players to stand out on the day were Breanna Anderson, Zoe Gavin, Holli Madgwick, and Chloe Madgwick (1 try). Alana OLoughlin scored a try and kicked a goal with Linda Hucker being our other try scorer.
Grenfell were able to skip away to an early 10 nil lead and although Molong scored out wide to make it 10-4 the good start gave the Goannas the confidence to go on and play some of their best footy of the season.
The Goannas led 36-8 at half-time but Molong to their credit kept plugging away and they were able to score a converted try in the dying minutes to finish off the scoring, but the visitors had prevailed by 72-20.
In all Grenfell scored 13 tries and Mitchell Stevens had a good day with the boot kicking 10 goals from 13 attempts.
Players Player was Toby Barons (2 tries) and he was well supported by Navitalia Bola (1 try), Nathan Wilson (1 try), Mitchell Stevens and Jai Purdie. Other tries were scored by Sam Ingram (3), Ty Ashe (2), Are Monoka (2), Josh Cooney and Siaosi Mafileo.
An undermanned Grenfell Panthers headed to Boorowa to take on a highly fancied Goldies side.
It was the Panthers who opened the scoring through captain Jarrad Wilson, who beat several defenders to score from mid field.
Oscar Schaefer added the extras to give the Panthers a 7 nil lead after approximately 20 minutes. Boorowa then hit back with 2 tries of their own, one converted to give them a 12-7 lead at half time.
After half time a rejuvenated Panthers outfit hit back early with a Schaefer penalty goal, to narrow the margin to just 2 points.
The Goldies then scored another try, but a spirited Panthers side hit straight back through Mark Amey, tying the game up at 17 a piece with 15 minutes still to play.
Unfortunately halfback James Nott broke his collarbone in setting up the Panthers try, leaving the the side down to 14 players.
The Goldies took the opportunity and ran in two quick unconverted tries. The final score was 27-17 to Boorowa. 3 points went to Jarrod Wilson, 2 Tim Brown and 1 point and Players Player to Bryce Taylor.
Next week the Panthers take on the top placed Cootamundra Tri-Colours at home.
Come down to R.B Bembrick field and enjoy a great game of rugby. Full bar and canteen will be in operation.
Grenfell Country Club will be hosting the Annual Loader's Coaches 2-Person Ambrose Golf Day this Sunday, June 26. Players are invited down to the the course from 11am for a BBQ breakfast, There will be a shotgun start at 11:30am. Cost to take part in the golf day is $15 per player.
