The Grenfell Record
Goannas claim Ian Hanrahan Memorial Shield

June 22 2022 - 1:03am
Goannas break through for a win

Last Sunday at Molong the Goannas First Grade team chalked up their second win of the season when they defeated the Bulls 72-20 in a high scoring affair and in doing so, they claimed the Ian Hanrahan Memorial Shield.

