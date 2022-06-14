Henry Lawson Festival makes a successful return

After a long weekend of activities, the Henry Lawson Festival of Arts has finished up for another year, marking a successful return.
Henry Lawson Festival of Arts president Belinda Power said it was an amazingly fantastic event that saw some great crowds.
Ms Power said that they would like to thank the Council, community members and visitors for coming and supporting this year's festival.
She said the Festival Committee are encouraging people to book in plans to join them at next year's Henry Lawson Festival of Arts which they are hoping will be bigger and better.
The Festival kicked off last Wednesday with the return of the popular Poetry by the Fireside, with the official opening of the art competition on Thursday.
The Festival officially opened on Saturday, which along with Sunday saw the biggest crowds for a variety of activities and market stalls.
The Henry Lawson Festival finished up on Monday with the James Morrison Music Workshop, along with the Art and Photography Exhibitions and the Grenfell Community Arts Open Day.
Many of the Festival's competition winners have been announced, with the Committee being so busy looking after visitors, they only finished counting several competition votes on Monday afternoon.
Painting: Paul McKnight; Watercolour: Peter Larsen; Drawing: Lynell Reeves; Print: Jillian Reidy; Local Artist: Kathleen McCue
Poetry - First prize went to Anne Casey, with second prize going to Glenny Palmer. Short Story - Paul Clarke was awarded first prize and Julie Davies was awarded second prize.
Photography: Diny Jones won the adult's first and second prize, with Wendy Smith winning third prize.
Photography Monochrome: Wendy Smith took out first place, and Cassie Griffin was awarded second place.
Photography Open: In the adult category Cassie Griffin was awarded first place, with Suzie McCulloch awarded second place and Wezley Makin awarded third place. Dinny Jones' works were awarded Highly Commended and Commended. In the junior category Noah Griffin was awarded first place, with Flynn Griffin's work awarded second place and Darcy Griffin awarded third place for their work.
Window Display: Weddin Community Service came first, Grenfell Show Society came second and Grenfell Red Cross came third.
