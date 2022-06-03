The Grenfell Record

Students explore ideas of multiculturalism

June 3 2022 - 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Students from Grenfell Public School's Stage 2 and 3 participated in the Multicultural Perspectives Public Speaking competition.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Grenfell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.