Students explore ideas of multiculturalism

Students from Grenfell Public School's Stage 2 and 3 participated in the Multicultural Perspectives Public Speaking competition.
This competition encourages primary school students to explore ideas of multiculturalism in Australia while they practise their public speaking skills and improve their confidence.
Students delivered a prepared speech with a multicultural theme and an impromptu speech with a general theme on the day.
Two students from each stage were selected to represent Grenfell Public at the next stage of the competition at the local finals.
Congratulations to Thomas Kilby and Wyatt Bruce from Stage 2 and Keira Chown and Patrick Radnedge from Stage 3.
