McCormack says he has been a strong advocate for Grenfell

news, local-news,

Federal Member for Riverina and Nationals candidate for the 21 May election Michael McCormack is urging voters to consider his record of delivery for the region and who can better manage the economy when casting their ballots at the poll. Mr McCormack said he had been a strong advocate for residents of the Weddin Local Government Local Government Area (LGA) and had delivered once-in-a-generation road and community infrastructure improvements as well supporting residents and their jobs through one of the worst droughts in living memory, a mouse plague and the COVID-19 pandemic. "The Nationals in Coalition have a strong plan for the future," Mr McCormack said. "The Government outlined our plan in the recent Budget which will set us on the best path to continue to grow the economy, to continue to support those who need it most and to continue to deliver for the regions, which have never previously seen the level of funding this Government has delivered through initiatives such as the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure program which I put in place as Deputy Prime Minister," Mr McCormack said. Mr McCormack said projects funded by the $1 million Drought Communities Programme allocation to Weddin Shire included upgrading halls at Greenethorpe, Caragabal and Quandialla, improving sporting infrastructure for tennis, rugby union, soccer, go karting and netball facilities at Grenfell and a new toilet block at the Grenfell racecourse. The Local Roads and Community Infrastructure (LRCI) Program is delivering $3 million to Weddin Shire Council and is funding Grenfell's main street renewal and several rural road improvements, including culvert replacements on Hancock Finns Road and Arramagong Road. A $15,000 grant to the Grenfell PAH & I Association through the Supporting Agricultural Shows and Field Days Programme has helped sustain the annual show through the pandemic, while the Uniting Church at Greenethorpe was able to support the community with art workshops with a $57,950 grant through the Tackling Tough Times program. "These is just a small number of examples of how the Government has shown its faith in and supported Weddin Shire residents and community organisations," Mr McCormack said. Mr McCormack said the Government's response to the pandemic had saved 700,000 jobs and tens of thousands of lives throughout Australia. "These are challenging times, but the Liberal and Nationals' team have a plan for our future," Mr McCormack said. "Our plan will deliver more jobs, with national unemployment below 4 per cent and unemployment in the Riverina and Central West even lower than that. "Our plan will deliver tax relief for workers and small businesses, will invest in roads, rail, water infrastructure and renewable energy technology, will make record investments in health and other essential services and invest in stronger defence, security and borders."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/88f45c47-ab11-4282-9b92-01b4dd49b4f3.JPG/r2_204_3983_2453_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

McCormack says he has been a strong advocate for Grenfell