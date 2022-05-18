news, local-news,

Due to a wake at the Bowling Club on last Monday, the Grenfell Probus Club have rescheduled their meeting to Monday, May 23. The meeting will commence at 10:30am at the Bowling Club. The Probus Club generally meet on the third Monday of every month, after members voted to change the date of their regular meetings.

Grenfell Probus to meet on Monday