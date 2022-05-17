news, local-news,

With the election day fast approaching (this Saturday, May 21) you'd be excused for feeling a bit lost on what actually happens when Aussies hit the polls. Keep calm and carry on - we have you covered. Which electorate am I in? There are 151 electorates across the country. But don't stress, you can find your electorate via the Australian Electoral Commission's website at www.aec.gov.au or by contacting them directly. Grenfell residents are in the Riverina electorate. Where are the polling centres? Polling centres will be set up at various schools, community centres and other buildings. In Grenfell you can vote at the Uniting Church Hall. The polls will open at 8am and close at 6pm. You can find the closest centre on the AEC's website. How do I vote? An AEC official will ask for your name and address, then hand you a large, white ballot paper and a smaller green one. The white paper is for the Senate, while the green ballot is for the House of Representatives. The Senate is made up of 76 people who represent each of the states and territories. Meanwhile, the House of Representatives is comprised of 151 people representing each electorate. The white ballot paper might look intimidating but unless you fill out your preferences under the line it is quite straightforward. There is a thick, black horizontal line across the ballot paper. If you vote ABOVE the line, simply number each party/candidate you want to vote for from 1 to 6. You can finish at 6 or keep going. If you wish to vote BELOW the line, you can number individual candidates from 1 to 12. You can finish at 12 or keep going. The green ballot paper is more straightforward. Simply number all candidates starting with 1 until all the boxes are filled out. If you picked up a 'how to vote' card, you can follow the directions for your desired party. However, you do not need to follow these recommendations. If you make a mistake, just ask an official for new ballot papers and dispose of the old ones. What if I have COVID-19? If you test positive for COVID-19 on or just before election day, you must obey stay at home orders and follow all government and public health directions given. Phone voting is open for those who are blind or have low vision, and for this election has been expanded to include those isolating.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/matthew.crossman/ed4e20eb-a959-48b7-9a58-3fdf53af0215.jpg/r0_255_4928_3039_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

EXPLAINER Explainer: Everything you need to know about voting on election day