Grenfell Public School has joined 44 other schools around the region in benefiting from the NSW Government's Regional Renewal Program. The funding will go towards upgrading Grenfell Public School's basketball courts. Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke said it is great to see local schools benefiting from the NSW Government's historic investment in public education infrastructure. "This program has supported upgrades to local schools from every corner of the electorate no matter how big or small, including Wombat Public School and West Wyalong High School," Ms Cooke said. "Since its launch in 2020, 39 schools have benefited from these investments which are delivering new and improved facilities including car park and kitchen upgrades, the construction of COLA's." Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell said the Regional Renewal Program is driven by what school communities want and includes work such as upgrades to school playgrounds, sport courts and libraries..

School's funding a slam dunk