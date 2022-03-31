Weddin Whispers: Picnic Point bowlers visit

news, local-news,

MINI LOTTO: We have a winner - congratulations to Shirley Freudenstein who selected the six numbers in the Lions Mini Lotto last Thursday. After many months, the mini lotto was down to 15 numbers. Shirley selected the six winning numbers which were drawn is this order: 4, 3, 11, 12, 2 and 10. Shirley's husband Frank and Alex Arentsen, who selected five numbers twice were winners of the five number jackpot and will share the $64. Mini Lotto will now revert to 20 numbers. The draw will be at the Albion Hotel with new Jackpot being $6254 and the five number jackpot is $62. Remember - choose six numbers 1-20. If you mark more than six numbers, your entry is invalid. CWA EVENING BRANCH: President Judy Johnston welcomed all to the meeting where 14 members were present including two new members Trisha Cannon and Michelle Parker. Members were appreciative of a generous donation of $500 received from the Picnic Point Bowling and Social Club plus an anonymous donation. These wonderful donations assist the Evening Branch to assist others within our community. Five members of the Picnic Point Bowling Club, Albert Ham, Arthur Gates, Paul Burke, Paul Henley and Dave Mizon visited Grenfell and were guests of Colin Meyers from March 23-26. They enjoyed social bowls each day with the local bowlers. CWA Members Lain Thiel and Deidre Carroll met with the visiting bowlers and presented them with a "Certificate of Appreciation" to take home to their club. The group have taken on the CWA Evening Branch as a beneficiary. This is the fourth donation received from the club which has a "swear jar" and each time someone sends a bowl down on the wrong bias or says a naughty word they must put in a donation. "Unfortunately due to the Covid virus we were unable to collect more than our $500 target," Bowls Secretary Arthur Gates said. The Picnic Point Men's Bowls Club have adopted Grenfell Bowling Club as a sister club and hope to make this an annual event. They are hoping that all club in their Zone 12 adopt a country town and enjoy a visit each year. CWA Evening Branch next meeting will be April 18. At the May 19 meeting the branch will host a guest speaker from Angel Flight. This meeting will be held in the Grenfell Hub and members of other organisations are invited to attend. WELCOME BACK: Former residents Bob and Helen Rowlands from Mudgee enjoyed a stop over in Grenfell last week. Bob will be remembered as the Bank Manager at the National Australia Bank. During their visit they caught up with Ian and Jenny Armstrong and Barbara Jones. Being a former member of the Grenfell Lions Club, they were very impressed with the Lions Park and free camp at the Historic Railway Station. Helen recently joined the Lions Club of Mudgee. CARGO2GRENFELL: Wow - what an amazing three days! Back to a full 3 day event for 2022 C2G, it lived up to the hype. Always amazed by everyone's perseverance, contribution and effort. Such a terrific turnout which even included a 4 generation family undertaking the walk, a feat hard to imagine possible. A special mention to our volunteers, councils involved, traffic controllers, supporting partners and the community for making the event possible. Sincere thanks to Paul and Natasha Best for the use of their bus and to the wonderful bus driver Joanne Franklin who transported the walkers to the starting destinations each day. C2G will be back again from March 9-11 in 2023, bigger and better. YOUTH WEEK: To celebrate Youth Week a wonderful event has been organised for April 13. Cinema Under the Stars for 12-24 year olds will be in Proctor Park near the Guide/Scouts Hall. Check in is 6pm with dinner and soft drinks organised by the Grenfell Lions Club. The movie starts at 6.30pm. This is a free event, but tickets must be booked via Eventbright by April 8. The event is sponsored by Weddin Shire Council and Grenfell Lions Club and funded by NSW Government. LIGHT UP THE NIGHT: Light Up the Night will be in Main Street Grenfell from April 9-15. The event can be seen from 6.30pm - 9.30pm, bringing light, colour and movement back into the street with a different projection each night. COMING EVENTS: WEDDIN WHISPERS: If you have any news you wish to have published in the column, please contact me on 6343 1574 or 0403 480 729 or by email at carrollt@tpg.com.au. News of special occasions, holidays, visitors, new babies and achievements of family and friends would be appreciated.

