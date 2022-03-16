Grenfell to host league semi finals

sport, local-sport,

They might not have picked up a win at Canowindra on Sunday but the Woodbridge ladies open side is still semi final bound this weekend, hosting Castlereagh at Grenfell's Henry Lawson Oval on Saturday. The competition's top two sides, Woodbridge and Bathurst Platypi both recorded losses in their final normal round matches, Platypi going down to Castlereagh and Woodbridge upset by Goannas. Woodbridge coach Andrew Pull is looking forward to his side making the trip to Grenfell's Henry Lawson Oval this Saturday. "Grenfell's got great facilities and a great committee, they really pull out all stops to put on a great day of footy so it really feels like a home ground," Pull said. "And we have a lot of players from the south, from Murringo and Boorowa, making it a genuine home crowd, we're looking forward to playing there on Saturday." The only injury concern for Woodbridge ahead of the match is Taylor Foster who is in doubt with a possible rib cartilage injury. "She's one of our better players, I'll find out more during the week, but the rest of the team should be up and running," Pull said. While not overly concerned with the final round loss Pull said both sides tested each out early. "When one side lifted the other team lifted with them," he said after Woodbridge's defeat. "Goannas are a better side than where their position (on the points table) showed them. They've played in the last two grand finals." Woodbridge went into Sunday's match knowing they had to stop Goanna ruck players Alana Ryan and Emily Caton, a task Pull said proved beyond his side. "They were both really good, we didn't handle them at all, they're both big players with plenty of footwork and they had too much footwork for us this week. Hopefully we can regroup and have another shot at them," Pull said. Bathurst Platypi finished the regular season as minor premiers while Woodbridge were minor premiers in the under 19s and under 17s. Goannas topped the table in under 15s and Bathurst Platypi in the under 13s. In Saturday's semi finals at Grenfell between the second and third placed sides Woodbridge takes on Castlereagh in the top grade at 2.30pm; Vipers are against Castlereagh in the under 19s at 1.30pm; Woodbridge and Goannas meet in the under 17s at 11.50am; Goannas and Woodbridge meet in the under 15s from 10.40am and; in the under 13s from 9.30am Castlereagh takes on Vipers. In Sunday's semi finals between the first and fourth placed teams Platypi and Goannas meet at 2.30pm; the Woodbridge Under 19s take on Platypi from 1.10pm; Midwest Brumbies and Vipers meet in the under 17s from 11.50am; Vipers and Platypi clash in the under 15s from 10.40am and from 9.30am Platypi and Woodbridge meet in the under 13s.

