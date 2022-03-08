news, local-news,

Growers and producers in southern NSW will have the opportunity to hear from a line-up of leading agronomists, researchers and advisors through a series of pre-season updates over the coming weeks. Hosted by FarmLink Research, these free updates will commence in Ardlethan on March 23, and conclude in Yerong Creek on March 28. Updates will also be held at Greenethorpe on March 24 and Temora on March 25. The events are open to everyone and all attendees can enjoy a free cooked breakfast. The guest speakers include Mathew Dunn, Research Agronomist NSW DPI; Dr John Kirkegaard Chief Research Scientist, Farming Systems CSIRO; Tony Swan, Senior Experimental Scientist CSIRO; Dr Jason Condon, Associate Professor in Soil Science CSU; Greg Condon, Principal Agronomist Grassroots Agronomy. Please register for your selected event with FarmLink on (02) 6980 1333, or at farmlink.com.au/farmlink-breakfast-wrap. FarmLink Research is a not-for-profit organisation that conducts rural and agricultural research and extension activities in southern NSW, with results distributed across Australia.

Leading agricultural researchers and advisors feature at free local breakfast events