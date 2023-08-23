The Grenfell Record
Home/News/Local News

Weddin Whispers: Grenfell pauses to commemorate

August 24 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

NATIONAL THREATENED SPECIES DAY: Weddin Community Native Nursery is excited to announce that internationally acclaimed wildlife conservation artists, Camila and Chris from Eggpicnic, will be sharing their story at their National Threatened Species Day Event on September 7 at the Community Hub from 7pm-10pm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Grenfell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.