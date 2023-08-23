Weddin Whispers: Grenfell pauses to commemorate

NATIONAL THREATENED SPECIES DAY: Weddin Community Native Nursery is excited to announce that internationally acclaimed wildlife conservation artists, Camila and Chris from Eggpicnic, will be sharing their story at their National Threatened Species Day Event on September 7 at the Community Hub from 7pm-10pm.
Following this, Birdlife Photographer Trevor Bullock will be sharing some of his amazing work. Trevor currently has over 180 of his images in the Birdlife Photography web galleries, several of which have won photography prizes.
You will also be able to view the threatened species artworks submitted by our local primary schools for the Wild at Art competition. RSVP: Jan on 0425 728 959 or weddincnn@outlook.com
FASHION PARADE: The Country Education Foundation of Grenfell is excited to announce the event of the year on Saturday October 14 at 2pm at the Grenfell Country Club, featuring Coral Mitton's amazing vintage and contemporary outfits along with our local designer, Chloe Wilson's own designs on the catwalk.
Following the parade there will be an auction of Coral's garments.
Bookings are essential - Tickets are $30 include a High Tea and are available at Grenfell Shoes, Aston & Joyce and the Natural Home. For further information, contact Hayley on 02 63431127. Please come along and support the organisation that support our local students.
LONG TAN DAY: The Grenfell RSL Sub-Branch's Long Tan/ Vietnam Veterans Day and Victory in the Pacific Commemorative Service was held at Grenfell Memorial Park Friday August 18.
President Glen Ivins said "We are gathered here tonight to pay respects to all those that have served Australia and its allies especially those that sacrificed their lives for their countries, with a special significance tonight for those that served in the pacific in WW 2 and in the Vietnam War.
"This service has a special significant tonight, as this year marks the 50th anniversary of the end of Australia's involvement in the Vietnam War."
Near freezing condition, the service commenced 5:45pm with many community members in attendance. The service included a Catafalque Party by the Grenfell Army Cadets, Last Post and the ODE, and a Wreath Laying Ceremony.
As The Hon Steph Cooke was an apology, her commemorative address was read by Weddin Shire General Manager Noreen Vu. Carolyn Shaw read her commemorative poem re her late father and an emotional "I Was Only 19" sung by Angela Day accompanied by Ted Franks on guitar.
RSL Chaplain Margaret Knight's Commendation: "As we come together tonight to remember all those young men who fought in Vietnam, we also remember the young men from our shire who served in Vietnam:
G. Aylen, P. Bateman, T.W. Burn, A. Dodd, L.W. Fanning, T. Hancock, R.E. Hines, G. Holgate, T.J. Logan, K.H. McAlister, M.D. McClelland, M.W. McClelland, D.P. Rumble, D.J. Simpson, V.W. Smith, E.R. Stein, J.F. Stokes.
Carly Brown led those in attendance in "Advance Australia Fair". Following the service, post service drinks was held at the Grenfell Country Club.
LIONS CLUB CHANGEOVER: The Grenfell Club held their 45th changeover on Sunday lunchtime at Unwind, where PP Keith Engelsman handed the reigns to President Barry Franklin. Guests from neighbouring clubs including Young, Forbes and District, Cowra and Boorowa were in attendance.
Former Grenfell resident and now Lions District Governor of 201N4 Lion Geoff Freudenstein was the official guest and conducted the changeover.
During the proceedings Lions Lady Mary Stokes was presented with a Lions Nurses Scholarship "Ken Lentfer OAM" award for her outstanding service/commitment the Grenfell Lions Club and the community. A full report on the changeover will appear in the Grenfell record next week.
MUSIC ON THE PORCH: Julie Gilmore and Tony Haley, the Ukelele Band, Di Donahue and Will Shone and Brent Cartwright and Luke Armstrong will all be there to entertain you on Sunday August 27 from 12 noon.
Bring your instrument along and join in the fun. Members of the Lions Club will be on hand with a sausage sizzle and a cold soft drink or just bring your own picnic along and enjoy the music.
JOCKEY CLUB RACES: The annual race meeting will be held Saturday September 23. To prepare for this annual event, there will be a working bee at the track on Sunday August 27 from 10am.
LIONS MINI LOTTO: Aug 17: Numbers drawn electronically in this order 13, 2, 5, 15, 6 & 17. There were no five number or jackpot winners. Jackpot now $5633 and five number jackpot is $77. Drawn tonight at The Criterion Hotel.
The Grenfell Lions Club has commenced Friday Night meat raffles at the Albion Hotel. Tickets are on sale from 5.45pm
Through your generosity, Lions assist local and Lions' charities.
WEDDIN WHISPERS: If you have any social news you wish to have published in the column, please contact me on 0403 480 729 or by email at carrollt@tpg.com.au.
