Book looks at some of Grenfell's identities

Updated May 25 2023 - 8:04am, first published May 24 2023 - 8:15am
The book, Faces in the Street, by Margery Nicoll and Alison Rumps, due for release at the Henry Lawson Festival on the June long weekend this year, began as a series of articles on the men and women of Main Street, Grenfell.

Local News

