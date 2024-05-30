Temporary accommodation for locums

At the ordinary monthly meeting on Thursday, May 16, Weddin Shire Council voted to approve the request by the Grenfell Medical Practice to allow for the site at 3 Weddin Street to be set up for temporary accommodation for locum doctors, Allied health professionals and medical relief staff.
This resolution was made in Closed Council deliberations due to the confidential nature, with the resolution being confirmed in Open Council.
Weddin Shire Council also voted to delegate the general manager to report on any major capital upgrade or renovation costs for prior approval that may be required before proceeding with any major maintenance work; and Council to undertake a walkthrough of the property.
The motion was carried, with Cr Cook against.
More to come.
