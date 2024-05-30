The Grenfell Record
Temporary accommodation for locums

BM
By Brendan McCool
May 30 2024 - 12:48pm
At the ordinary monthly meeting on Thursday, May 16, Weddin Shire Council voted to approve the request by the Grenfell Medical Practice to allow for the site at 3 Weddin Street to be set up for temporary accommodation for locum doctors, Allied health professionals and medical relief staff.

BM

Brendan McCool

Journalist

