The Grenfell Record

High tech lights to boost safety at Bribbaree

August 10 2022 - 12:00am
Steph Cooke MP with TfNSW Director West Alistair Lunn and safety campaigner Maddie Bott. Photo supplied.

Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke said the NSW Government will trial new technology to reduce the risk of level crossing collisions between trains and vehicles in the bush.

