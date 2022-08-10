High tech lights to boost safety at Bribbaree

Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke said the NSW Government will trial new technology to reduce the risk of level crossing collisions between trains and vehicles in the bush.
"There are more than 2700 road level crossings on the NSW rail network and we want to improve safety in country areas," Ms Cooke said.
"After the community campaign and working with advocate Maddie Bott, I am so pleased to announce the level crossing on Mary Gilmore Way at Bribbaree will be one of the first level crossings to be part of this trial.
"The trial will see innovative signs with LED flashing lights installed to increase and improve awareness and safety at this site.
"If successful we could see these rolled out across the electorate and potentially save more lives and ensure everyone gets home to their loved ones."
Minister for Customer Service and Digital Government Victor Dominello said the contract has been signed with Sage Automation at Narromine to install new level crossing signs and the detailed design work is underway.
"Level crossing crashes devastate families and communities, which is why we want to use innovation and technology to help save lives."
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said the government had listened to concerns raised through the community petition led by Maddie Bott.
"Sixty-eight per cent of public road crossings use only stop and give way signs to warn about the presence of a level crossing and the need to stop to look for trains," Mr Farraway said.
"Transport for NSW has developed a new strategic direction to help fast track improvements at level crossings which will involve trialling the use of new technology."
"On top of this we have reduced speed limits to 80km per hour at more than 50 level crossings across regional NSW as part of the Level Crossing Speed Zone Reduction Program."
"We know a lot of crashes at level crossings occur where the road speed limit is 100km an hour or greater, so reducing the speed limit gives drivers more time to see the level crossing ahead and stop for oncoming trains."
TrackSAFE Foundation's Executive Director Heather Neil said TrackSAFE welcomed today's announcement from the NSW Government.
"NSW has thousands of level crossings and new technology will play an important part in improving safety," Ms Neil said.
"This week is Rail Safety Week, and we remind travellers, pedestrians, commuters and rail workers that they can all play an active role in rail safety. And we urge the Australian community to Stay Rail Safe."
ARCS Commercial Director Phil Lock said they are very excited to be partnering with the NSW Government and delivering innovative technology to improve safety for regional communities.
"I'm looking forward to working with government to develop technology that could potentially save more lives in country communities," Mr Lock said.
SAGE Automation Smart Cities Lead Ashby Martin echoed these sentiments.
"SAGE is passionate about developing new systems to improve road safety in partnership with Transport for NSW and the NSW Government," Mr Martin said.
The trial is funded through the Digital Restart Fund and will commence later this year and the data collected will be used to determine the effectiveness of the new technology.
The trial in Narromine will evaluate the effectiveness of a stop sign with LED warning lighting. The Bribbaree trial will also monitor the effectiveness of stop signs with LED warning lights and LED streetlights.
For more information on safety at level crossings, visit: https://roadsafety.transport.nsw.gov.au/stayingsafe/level-crossings/index.html
