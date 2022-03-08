Young judges bound for Sydney Royal

news, local-news,

Young judges from across the Central West have qualified for Sydney Royal after competing in Eugowra. Eugowra Show, in conjunction with Central Western Association of Agricultural Shows, hosted the group finals for beef cattle paraders and beef cattle, dairy cattle, merino sheep, meat breeds sheep, merino fleece, grain and fruit and vegetables young judges. Competitors from Forbes, Parkes, Grenfell, Cowra, Gooloogong and surrounding communities gathered in Eugowra, and have earned a place at this year's Easter Show with their results. Heather Earney, president of the Central Western Association of Agricultural Shows, says while these are competitions, they also allow the development of the next generation of agricultural show enthusiasts and expertise in industry through education and networking. This year the group finals were fortunate enough to have very high quality competition judges in Steve Eagles from Paschendaele Ayrshires and Holsteins, Dennis Moxey from Denngal Santa Gertrudis, Greg Sawyer of Elders Molong, Steve Chester of Quality Wool, Brendan Mansbridge of KMWL and Brooklyn Park Poll Dorset Stud, Lydia Herbert previous state young judges winner and Stuart Muller of Western District Exhibit. The quality of competitors was high, congratulations and best of luck to the entrants heading to the state finals in April. Results of the day are as follows: Qualifiers for F002 Paraders: Jada Buchan (Cowra); Tara Hughes (Condobolin); Lachlan Haynes (Gooloogong); Will Moxey (Forbes); Paige Hatton (Eglinton) and Oscar Schafer (Grenfell). Beef Cattle Young Judges: 1st Stephanie Davies (Bimbi); 2nd Jack Whitty (Forbes); 3rd Michelle Fairall (Oxley Vale) Dairy Cattle Young Judges: 1st Stephanie Davies (Bimbi); 2nd Michelle Fairall (Oxley Vale); 3rd Destynee Harvey (Euabalong) Grain Young Judges: 1st Stephanie Davies (Bimbi); 2nd Paige Halton (Eglinton); 3rd Nathan Francias (Parkes) Fruit and Vegetable Young Judges: 1st Stephanie Davies (Bimbi); 2nd Oscar Schafer (Grenfell); 3rd Michelle Fairall (Oxley Vale) Merino Sheep Young Judges: 1st Nathan Francias (Parkes); 2nd Michelle Fairall (Oxley Vale); 3rd Destynee Harvey (Euabalong) Merino Sheep Young Judges: 1st Michelle Fairall (Oxley Vale); 2nd Nathan Francias (Parkes); 3rd Destynee Harvey (Euabalong) Meat Breeds Sheep Young Judges: 1st Michelle Fairall (Oxley Vale); 2nd Jack Whitty (Forbes); 3rd Thomas Barker (Parkes).

Young judges bound for Sydney Royal