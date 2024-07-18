The Grenfell Record
sport
The Grenfell Record's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Goannas celebrate Woodbridge Cup Indigenous Round

By Gary Holmes
July 18 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grenfell League Tag took on Eugowra during the Woodbridge Cup Indigenous Round and Grenfell's pink day. Image by Deidre Carroll.
Grenfell League Tag took on Eugowra during the Woodbridge Cup Indigenous Round and Grenfell's pink day. Image by Deidre Carroll.

Last Sunday at Lawson Oval a good crowd turned up despite the cool conditions to help the Goannas celebrate the Woodbridge Cup Indigenous Round and our pink day.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Grenfell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.