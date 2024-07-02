Hospital Auxiliary ready to start lamington drive

The Grenfell Hospital Auxiliary has made the purchase of a medical chair for the Grenfell Community Health. The chair has a weight capacity of 160kg and the Auxiliary spent over $12,000 on its purchase from funds they have raised.
The Grenfell Community Health would like to express a big thank you to the Auxiliary for the wonderful clinic chair for clients in the community.
The chair will help keep clients safe and secure whilst having treatment through wound clinics and ambulatory care procedures. It will also help the nursing staff access the clients needs safely.
Again, a big thank you from Lynne Peterson and the Nursing staff of Grenfell Community Health.
The Lamingtons are on again with orders required by 2:30pm this coming Friday, July 5 with delivery on Thursday, July 11.
Lamingtons are $15.00 per dozen and can be ordered at the Tin Cupboard, Mick's Bakery, the Hospital or Vicki Reid. Please ensure payment at time of ordering!
The Hospital Auxiliary Annual Meeting is to be held in the Leisure room of the Grenfell MPS on Wednesday, July 24 at 2:00pm.
All are welcome to attend and a plate for afternoon tea would be appreciated from members
