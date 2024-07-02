The Grenfell Record
The Grenfell Record's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Hospital Auxiliary ready to start lamington drive

By Dorothy Starr
July 2 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Grenfell Hospital Auxiliary has made the purchase of a medical chair for the Grenfell Community Health. The chair has a weight capacity of 160kg and the Auxiliary spent over $12,000 on its purchase from funds they have raised.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Grenfell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.