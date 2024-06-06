Grenfell Car Club celebrates 20 years

The Grenfell Car Club Historic, Classic, Modern, has celebrated twenty years of operation this year.
The Club held an anniversary dinner on May 29 at the Grenfell Bowling Club, where memorabilia was displayed, and slideshows showing activities were played.
Foundation member Stuart Taylor spoke about the founding of the club.
The Grenfell Car Club Historic, Classic, Modern was founded in 2004.
It was a special night for those who attended, culminating in the cutting of anniversary cakes made and decorated by Judy Wheatley, wife of current president Billo Wheatley.
The Grenfell Car Club's next major event will be the car show on the Sunday of the long weekend.
The car show will be located at the top end of Main Street.
Pictured in the photo above: the club's first magazine editor, Brian Johnson; an original member, David Buttenshaw; the first events director, Stuart Taylor; the first secretary, Karen Brenner, who was also the first treasurer; and foundation members Ian Brenner and Justyn Armstrong.
