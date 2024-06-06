A Dream Game true for winner

Now trained at Dubbo by Michael Mulholland after coming from stables in Victoria, Magnace (Shayleigh Ingelse, $6) pounced on the leaders and was too good for Autofocus (Mikayla Weir, $2.70 favourite) and Governor General (Coriah Keatings, $15) in the 1400 metres Wellington Sand And Gravel Country Boosted Class 1 Handicap.

