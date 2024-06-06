The Grenfell Recordsport
The Grenfell Record
A Dream Game true for winner

By Colin Hodges
June 6 2024 - 1:46pm
Race caller Colin Hodges with his eye on racing in the central west. File picture
Trained at Coonamble by Cec Hodgson for Kate Willis from Collarenebri, Dream Game staged another impressive performance when beating a handy line-up on Thursday at Wellington.

