A Dream Game true for winner

Trained at Coonamble by Cec Hodgson for Kate Willis from Collarenebri, Dream Game staged another impressive performance when beating a handy line-up on Thursday at Wellington.
Now the winner of five races, Dream Game was positioned well back on the rails while the favourite Boongarra Girl set a solid pace in the 1400 metres Wellington Soldiers Memorial Club Benchmark 74 Handicap.
Apprentice jockey Coriah Keatings found clear running in the straight and Dream Game ($7) unleashed a strong finish to account for Brogans Creek (Mikayla Weir, $6.50) and Borrowed Luck (Ella Drew, $16).
Fresh from a spell, the Brett Robb trained Castlebar Road was quickly away against several noted speedsters in the 900 metres Keirle's Pharmacy Benchmark 66 Handicap.
Owned by Harry Barclay from Warren and ridden by in form apprentice Shannen Llewellyn, Castlebar Road ($6.50) led throughout for a two lengths win over Minnewater (Mikayla Weir, $16) and Bold Offa (Damon Budler, $10).
First leg of a double for Brett Robb and Shannen Llewellyn was Our Celebrity in the 1400 metres LSS Security And Locksmiths Maiden Plate.
Gaining an inside run halfway down the straight, Our Celebrity sprinted to a convincing win over Divine Belle (Mathew Cahill, $5) and Bling Empire (Patrick Scorse, $5).
Two-year-old filly Desirous took on and defeated a field of older horses in the 900 metres Milky Daze Maiden Handicap.
A recent addition to the Ross Lomax stable at Rylstone, Desirous (Mikayla Weir, $6) had a nice run behind the leaders before breaking clear to defeat Sharkhop (Mathew Cahill, $3.60 favourite) and Pattera (Ken Dunbar, $61).
Now trained at Dubbo by Michael Mulholland after coming from stables in Victoria, Magnace (Shayleigh Ingelse, $6) pounced on the leaders and was too good for Autofocus (Mikayla Weir, $2.70 favourite) and Governor General (Coriah Keatings, $15) in the 1400 metres Wellington Sand And Gravel Country Boosted Class 1 Handicap.
The other winners were the Gayna Williams trained Hot Extraction (Mikayla Weir, $2.60 fav.) and Pyromania (Nick Heywood, $16) trained by Clint Lundholm.
