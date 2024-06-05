The Grenfell Record
The Grenfell Record's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Henry Lawson Festival welcomes Genevieve Jacobs as official guest

June 6 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Home grown success story, Genevieve Jacobs AM, has been announced as the VIP for the 2024 Henry Lawson Festival of Arts. Image supplied.
Home grown success story, Genevieve Jacobs AM, has been announced as the VIP for the 2024 Henry Lawson Festival of Arts. Image supplied.

Home grown success story, Genevieve Jacobs AM, has been announced as the VIP for the 2024 Henry Lawson Festival of Arts. Originally from Quandialla, Genevieve will return to the region as the 'Official Guest' of the celebrations from the 6-10th June.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Grenfell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.