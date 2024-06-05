Top week at sport and rec camp for students

Borambola Sport and Recreation Camp:
What an amazing week years 3-6 enjoyed at the Borambola Sport and Recreation camp. I am sure you have heard all of the stories, activities and 'goss' from your children. I just want to say how immensely proud we are of how our students acted at camp. From their behaviour, maturity, having a go at activities, helping one another and socialising with people from other schools.
It was such a beneficial week for our students and I know both staff and students thoroughly enjoyed the camp. It is an experience that we will explore doing more frequently alongside our usual excursions.
Youth Theatre and Poetry Night: We are all very excited for the Youth Theatre and Poetry Night at the Quandialla Hall. Hopefully students have been practicing these at home, ready to recite on the evening. Details of the night are attached to the newsletter.
Recitation Day: To follow on from this, students will be reciting the same poems for Recitation Day at Grenfell Public School on Thursday 6 June (Week 6).
FSS Athletics Carnival:
Our Forbes Small Schools Athletics Carnival is just around the corner on Friday 7 June. Students are required to make their own way to Forbes North Public School. Students are asked to wear sports uniform including (lunch, water, hat, appropriate shoes and will be provided with a Quandi PS sports team shirt.
Report by Relieving Principal Brady Pudya.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.