Opportunity knocks to see show

With only two exceptions, members of the Grenfell Dramatic Society have staged live theatre productions each year as a feature of the annual Henry Lawson Festival of Arts since 1968. This year the production is Opportunity Knocks by Judith Prior. Directed by Cathy Gilbert the show is set in a community run Opportunity Shop which has moved into new premises.
The storyline follows the interactions of the volunteer staff, the various customers who pass through the store, and the two young women (exotic dancers at the pink Pussy Club) who live in the flat above the shop.
The script is a tad politically incorrect, with old favourite gags, fun lines, some singing and some dancing. It is sure to be an enjoyable show. After all we all need a good laugh,
Opportunity Knocks includes a number of the society's regular performers you have enjoyed in past productions along with a number of new faces on the Grenfell stage.
Will Barnes and his mum Sue from Young have joined us for this show. They have previously performed with the Hilltops Regional Theatre Company . Col Johnson joins his wife Michele on stage this year, and sisters Bella Saunders and Katie McCue both have roles.
After her fabulous performance in Motherhood last year Jessica Gardiner also features in Opportunity Knocks.
The production team also includes new society volunteers who have many years professional experience in theatre, dance, choreography and music.
Peter Thompson who grew up in Grenfell has assisted the production with choreography for the dances. Allyn Pratt has guided the cast as vocal and singing coach having spent many years in theatre, opera and musical theatre in Sydney. Musician Gary Day has provided the music for the show.
You can purchase your tickets now from Raine & Horne in Grenfell. Tickets are $20. There are four performances at the Little Theatre in Rose Street - Friday June 7 at 7.30pm, Sunday June 9 at 5 pm, Monday June 10 at 2.30pm and the final performance on Thursday June 13 at 7.30pm.
Don't be disappointed if you miss Raine and Horne all available seats will be available at the Little Theatre one hour before each performance.
