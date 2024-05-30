The Grenfell Record
The Grenfell Record's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Join in fundraiser quiz night

May 30 2024 - 2:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Join in fundraiser quiz night
Join in fundraiser quiz night

Members of the Grenfell community are invited to support 16-month old Jonah, in his journey to fight Neuroblastoma at a fundraiser quiz night on Saturday, June 1.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Grenfell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.