Join in fundraiser quiz night

Members of the Grenfell community are invited to support 16-month old Jonah, in his journey to fight Neuroblastoma at a fundraiser quiz night on Saturday, June 1.
The event will take place from 6pm at the Grenfell Country Club, and costs $10 per person, with tables of six.
One of the event organiser's, Wez Makin, said as a Weddin community, they have decided to support this family through these tough times primarily due to community spirit.
"We want to ensure that this little boy and his family are well looked after during a terrible time in their lives," he said.
"The little help that we can provide is one less thing they need to worry about.
"Local businesses have gotten behind this initiative to support this cause. Grenfell Meat Barn are running a raffle for a fully dressed lamb, Grenfell Community Transport has arranged coin collection jars around the town and Grenfell Country Club has organised a quiz night," Mr Makin said.
"All of these proceeds go directly to the family."
There is also a GoFundMe page that has been set up for the family. This can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/join-jonahs-journey-to-fight-neuroblastoma.
Jonah was diagnosed with Neuroblastoma earlier this year, and at this stage he is looking at spending at least the next 16 months to two years undergoing treatment.
Neuroblastoma is a rare cancer that develops in the nervous system of young children, it usually affects the adrenal glands. Neuroblastoma can also develop in the tissue of the spinal cord, abdomen, chest and neck and can spread to other parts of the body.
