Students shine on and off the field

Alana O'Loughlin, a Year 12 student at The Henry Lawson High School, has left a remarkable mark on the field as she was named Player of the Match for the Rams.
Her exceptional performance ignited the cheers and applause of supporters, marking a significant milestone in her sporting journey.
During the game, Alana demonstrated remarkable skill and determination, leading her team, the Rams, with finesse.
Her pivotal moment came in the second half when she spun past defenders to secure a crucial score, propelling her team forward.
We congratulate Alana on this well-deserved recognition and look forward to witnessing her continued success, both on and off the field.
Amelia Donnelly and Xanthe Johnson
Xanthe Johnson and Amelia Donnelly proudly represented our school at the Zone Final of the Youth of The Year Quest, held by The Lions Clubs of Zone 5 at the Vandenberg Hotel on Sunday, March 17.
Amelia, a Year 11 student, emerged as the overall winner, securing her spot in the District Final in Griffith this April.
Congratulations to both Xanthe and Amelia for their outstanding efforts, and well done to Amelia for her victory.
We're thrilled by their achievements and eagerly anticipate Amelia's continued success in the competition.
