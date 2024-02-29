The Grenfell Recordsport
The Grenfell Record's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Soccer season near

February 29 2024 - 11:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Grenfell Soccer Club is preparing for the 2024 soccer season. Image supplied.
The Grenfell Soccer Club is preparing for the 2024 soccer season. Image supplied.

The start of the season for Grenfell Junior Soccer is not far away.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Grenfell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.