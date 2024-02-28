Students settle into term one at Quandialla

Relieving Principal's Report:
Welcome back to our students, parents and community. We are so excited to start the new school year and all of our students' smiling faces.
New faces
We welcome Miss Bradley, Mrs. Day and Mr Broomby to our team. Miss Bradley will be teaching our Year 3/4 students primarily with some time on both K12 and Year 5/6. She brings a wealth of experience and energy to our teaching staff.
Mrs. Day will be providing executive relief on Wednesdays, spending time on both Mr. Pudya's and Miss Stanbridge's class. She will be continuing with our regular, in-class learning as well as specialising in Music. Mr. Broomby is taking on the job of GA.
He has already been very busy mowing, building and repairing; and making our school look wonderful.
Swimming Carnival
I would like to congratulate the students who represented our school at the Forbes Small Schools Swimming Carnival. Well done to Macey, Kate, Lexi, Heidi, Clem and Jane who competed across a range of events and managed to bring back the hardware. 9 years in a row!
An even bigger congratulations to those girls for their behaviour, efforts in packing up and for encouragement towards others.
Farewell Johnsons
Finally, we of course say farewell to Mrs Johnson, but also to Mr. Johnson (aka Johnno). Mrs. Johnson has left a lasting impact on our school as principal. And Johnno, who finished up last week, will be missed dearly by staff and students alike. We wish them all the best on their travels!
Mr. Brady Pudya - Relieving Principal
