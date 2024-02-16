The Grenfell Record
Henry Lawson Festival gears up to return in June

February 16 2024 - 2:52pm
Mark your calendars for the June long weekend and come "Up the Country" for the 2024 Henry Lawson Festival of the Arts in Grenfell from June 6-10.

