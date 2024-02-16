Henry Lawson Festival gears up to return in June

Mark your calendars for the June long weekend and come "Up the Country" for the 2024 Henry Lawson Festival of the Arts in Grenfell from June 6-10.
Held each year to commemorate his contribution, the Henry Lawson Festival promotes and recognises the arts in Grenfell.
The township is now gearing up for what they believe could be the best festival yet, with the legendary street parade and authentic country street party. Visitors will enjoy market stalls, competitions, roving street entertainers, and themed stage entertainment throughout Grenfell's iconic Main Street.
The festival will also include all the favourite elements from years gone by including VIP events, a Poetry Brawl, bike rides, Poet's Breakfast, pub performances, the popular Car Show, and the not to be missed events - Caragabal Camp Oven Cook-Off and Iandra Castle Open Day.
Festival of Arts, poetry and Short Story competitions are now open.
Every year the festival embraces a theme from one of Henry Lawson's iconic poems. This year is based around the piece 'Up the Country' which reflects Henry Lawson's deep understanding of the Australian bush and his empathy for the people who lived and worked there.
'Up the Country' was first published in The Bulletin magazine on 9 July 1892, under the title Borderland, and started the Bulletin Debate, a series of poems by both Lawson and Andrew Barton "Banjo" Paterson about the true nature of life in the Australian bush.
In "Up the Country", Lawson recounts his trip to the barren and gloomy Australian bush and criticises "City Bushmen" such as Banjo Paterson who tended to romanticize bush life. Entries are now open for the festival's short story and verse competitions focused on the theme and the thread within us that will always lure us home.
The Henry Lawson Festival is a major event for Grenfell. The festival has been running for 66 years and is seen as one of the oldest rural festivals still operating in NSW.
Lawson was born on the Grenfell Goldfields in 1867. His legendary Australian stories and poetry were acclaimed throughout his life and have continued to be celebrated for more than a century since.
The festival is renowned for introducing Lawson's work to generations of fans and aims to promote aspiring artistic endeavours. The event also showcases the Grenfell region's heritage and tourist attractions bringing the community together to celebrate with entertainment for everyone.
A full festival itinerary and more information will be available as the festival organisation finalises. Competition entry forms and market stallholder applications will also be available on the website for those wanting to be part of this iconic festival. www.henrylawsonfestival.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.