CEF award this year's scholarships

One of our most anticipated activities took place earlier this month. We interviewed 27 young people of our community to hear their story and understand their situation as they moved into their learning for 2024. Nearly half are commencing their studies this month, while the others continue on their chosen paths. There was a real buzz at Grenfell Bowling Club as the applicants met and caught up with old classmates, teachers, discovering universities, courses and how to navigate it all.
The four panels, with past recipients, Shannon Best, Abbey Joyce and Aiden Skinner, and community member Delia Lennane, were impressed with the good sense and determination the applicants demonstrated. They were excited and unsure about how the following months would be, especially as a large group are moving away from home for the first time. It was inspirational to hear them speak with such enthusiasm and purpose.
Applicants are pursuing a range of studies across teaching, health, technology, construction, agriculture, communication, science, mathematics, sport and fitness, the creative arts, law and engineering. A consistent theme from the majority of the applicants was about bringing their skills and knowledge back to our community or other rural and regional towns.
A big thanks to Shannon, Abbey, Aiden and Delia as they all brought a different perspective to the panels which were highly valuable. And, a big thanks to Grenfell Bowling Club for the great support. It helps to make our day run smoothly. Lastly, a big thanks to our donors and supporters. We were able to award nearly $50,000 in 27 scholarships.
