The Grenfell Record
The Grenfell Record's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

CEF award this year's scholarships

By Margaret Carey
February 13 2024 - 3:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

One of our most anticipated activities took place earlier this month. We interviewed 27 young people of our community to hear their story and understand their situation as they moved into their learning for 2024. Nearly half are commencing their studies this month, while the others continue on their chosen paths. There was a real buzz at Grenfell Bowling Club as the applicants met and caught up with old classmates, teachers, discovering universities, courses and how to navigate it all.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Grenfell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.